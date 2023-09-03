Marquee Matchup: Will Edmonton make it three in a row?

TORONTO — What a difference a few weeks can make.

At the beginning of August, the Edmonton Elks were winless. Now, they’re on a two-game winning streak (including a victory to break their long home losing skid) and eyeing Calgary for playoff positioning in the West Division.

With a win on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, Edmonton ties Calgary in the standings. A win in the rematch next week and the Elks pass the Stampeders.

Once the keys were handed over to Tre Ford at quarterback and the Canadian pivot has done everything he can to prove that it was the right move. Last week in the win against the REDBLACKS, Ford had a perfect 158.3 pass efficiency rating, and has continued to contribute with his legs. Can he do it again this week against Calgary?

Jake Maier is 1-1 in his starts in the Labour Day Classic and will look to add another W as Calgary hopes to keep Edmonton behind them. Can they get it done against the red hot Elks?

Game notes:

Record .500+ Streak On the Line: Calgary at 3-8 must win to keep alive their amazing streak of 14 consecutive seasons with a record above .500. That 14-year streak (2008-22) is tied with Edmonton (1984-97) for longest in CFL history.

Calgary at 3-8 must win to keep alive their amazing streak of 14 consecutive seasons with a record above .500. That 14-year streak (2008-22) is tied with Edmonton (1984-97) for longest in CFL history. Fewest Passes – Three Game Run: Edmonton’s focus on the run has led to an historic trend in play calling. Edmonton has just 53 pass attempts in their last three games – the lowest three-game total by any CFL club since 1977 (Montreal 47 attempts, Aug 11-30/77). And the lowest by Edmonton since 1974 (48 attempts, Oct 20-Nov 2).

Edmonton’s focus on the run has led to an historic trend in play calling. Edmonton has just 53 pass attempts in their last three games – the lowest three-game total by any CFL club since 1977 (Montreal 47 attempts, Aug 11-30/77). And the lowest by Edmonton since 1974 (48 attempts, Oct 20-Nov 2). Emmanuel Arceneaux: Arceneaux has extended his consecutive streak with a reception to 139 games since July 4, 2010. His 139-game run is the fifth-longest in CFL history and within five games of No. 4 Ben Cahoon at 144 in a row. Arceneaux has catches in 156 of his 157 career games – and from 15 different QBs: Buck Pierce (his first catch), J.Jackson, C.Printers, T.Lulay, T.Demarco, K.Glenn, J.Beck, J.Jennings, A.Ross, C.Fajardo, I.Harker, N.Arbuckle, T.Cornelius, Tre Ford and K.Locksley.

Arceneaux has extended his consecutive streak with a reception to 139 games since July 4, 2010. His 139-game run is the fifth-longest in CFL history and within five games of No. 4 Ben Cahoon at 144 in a row. Arceneaux has catches in 156 of his 157 career games – and from 15 different QBs: Buck Pierce (his first catch), J.Jackson, C.Printers, T.Lulay, T.Demarco, K.Glenn, J.Beck, J.Jennings, A.Ross, C.Fajardo, I.Harker, N.Arbuckle, T.Cornelius, Tre Ford and K.Locksley. Jake Maier: Maier heads into his 21st consecutive start for Calgary – passing Bo Levi Mitchell‘s longest streak for the Stamps (2018- 19). It is the most consecutive starts by a Calgary QB since Henry Burris had 69 in a row to 2011. Maier is 10-13 in 23 starts, 5-7 at home and 2-1 vs EDM. Last week vs. Toronto he tied his career high with four touchdown passes and piled up 387 yards.

Maier heads into his 21st consecutive start for Calgary – passing Bo Levi Mitchell‘s longest streak for the Stamps (2018- 19). It is the most consecutive starts by a Calgary QB since Henry Burris had 69 in a row to 2011. Maier is 10-13 in 23 starts, 5-7 at home and 2-1 vs EDM. Last week vs. Toronto he tied his career high with four touchdown passes and piled up 387 yards. Five Consecutive Starts for a Canadian QB: Tre Ford is headed for his fourth straight start at QB and nearing an elite group. Over the last 53 years since Russ Jackson’s retirement (1970-2023), only five Canadian QBs have made five or more consecutive starts for their team – Nathan Rourke 10 in a row for BC (2021-22) and back to Russ Jackson and Frank Cosentino. With starts in each game of this back-to-back with Calgary, Tre Ford can join the list and pass Brandon Bridge with four straight in 2018.

Tre Ford is headed for his fourth straight start at QB and nearing an elite group. Over the last 53 years since Russ Jackson’s retirement (1970-2023), only five Canadian QBs have made five or more consecutive starts for their team – Nathan Rourke 10 in a row for BC (2021-22) and back to Russ Jackson and Frank Cosentino. With starts in each game of this back-to-back with Calgary, Tre Ford can join the list and pass Brandon Bridge with four straight in 2018. Edmonton Run Game: Over their last three games, they have run the ball far more often than pass – 81 rushes to just 53 passes. Kevin Brown has increased in production in a big way and has been Edmonton’s leader on offence.

Over their last three games, they have run the ball far more often than pass – 81 rushes to just 53 passes. Kevin Brown has increased in production in a big way and has been Edmonton’s leader on offence. Notes on Calgary in Recent Weeks: Through 11 games here are some facts & figures for the Stampeders Recent Form: Calgary comes in on a three-game losing streak and defeats in five of their last six games. The last time they had a three-game losing run was in October 2018, a span of 62 games. Their last four-game losing streak was back in 2004. Last Week’s Offence: Calgary scored four touchdowns against Toronto’s defence including three touchdown drives in a row in the first half. (After scoring just one offensive TD in their previous four games on 54 possessions) Rally vs Toronto: The Stampeders trailed by 14 points but rallied to even the game at 31-all after 45:00. 32 Sacks: Calgary leads the CFL with 32 sacks though they were blanked last week vs. Toronto 10 Deep Throws: The 10 passes of 20+ yards downfield last week vs. TOR was a season-high for Calgary. Close Ones at Home: The Stampeders have been in many close games – their last three home losses were by 1, 2 & 3 points. Micah Awe: A late stats change now has him with 78 defensive tackles – on pace for 127 to set a team record (123 A.Singleton).

Through 11 games here are some facts & figures for the Stampeders Notes on Edmonton in Recent Weeks: Through 11 games here are some facts & figures for the Elks 2/3 in a row: The last time they won two in a row before now was Aug-Sep 2021. Three in a row in the same year? Aug 2/18. Long gainers: Edmonton has been among the CFL’s best in ‘big plays’. Last three games – EDM: 12 OPP: 5 (+7). Great Starts: In their last three games the Elks have allowed just one point in the first quarter and led at halftime in each. Scoring Breakdown: First eight games: 13.1 ppg, 11 off. TD; Last 3 games: 27.7 ppg, 9 off. TDs Field Position: Has been a real asset for the Elks – they have had better starting points in 8 of 11 games including last week. 15 Escape Runs: In his three starts Tre Ford has run after dropping back to pass 15 times and has 170 total rushing yards. Nyles Morgan: Last three games: 25 tackles and three sacks. He is on pace to make 121 defensive tackles.



