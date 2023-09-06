Elks add WR Deontez Alexander and RB Khalan Laborn

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Deontez Alexander and American running back Khalan Laborn to the practice roster, the club announced Wednesday.

Alexander joins the Green and Gold after spending the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL, where he had five catches for 27 yards in four games. This is the second CFL stint for the six-foot-one receiver, who attended training camp in 2021 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Indianapolis, IN, native spent time in the NFL on the practice squad with the Detroit Lions in 2019 and in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. Alexander was a two-time (2016 and 2017) First Team All-HCAC selection at Franklin College, where he finished second in Division III with 18 touchdown catches for the 2017 season.

Laborn spent the 2022 season at Marshall University where he rushed for 1,513 yards on​ 302 carries, while scoring 16 touchdowns in 13 games for the Thundering Herd. As a senior in 2022, Laborn was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection. Prior to joining Marshall, he played two seasons at Florida State (2018-2019), totalling 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

The five-foot-eleven native of Virginia attended San Francisco 49ers training camp this year, appearing in one preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders before being released on Aug. 19.

In addition, the Elks announced they have released American running back Mekhai Johnson and National wide receiver Danny Vandervoort. Johnson had been on the EE practice roster since signing with the team on Aug. 13. Vandervoort appeared in 32 games for the Green and Gold over the last three seasons.

The Elks will return to action against the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium on Sept. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET.