Fantasy Projections: Mack nearing receiving yards milestone

Will Week 14 offer CFL fantasy users the same level of scoring we saw in Week 13? Well, the only way is to find out and bank on this week’s ratings will strike gold.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy!

» Start vs. Sit: Ford an option in rematch against Stamps?

Quarterbacks

1. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $13,500 Salary (22.8 Projected Fantasy Points): Who but Kelly is atop the rankings? He’s averaged 27.1 fantasy points and accounted for 11 majors in the past three games. Don’t let the fact the Alouettes are second in fewest passing yards allowed per game keep you from anchoring your lineup around Kelly.

2. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (20.7): Come for the fantasy points Ford will deliver as a runner but stay for the passing, which eventually will come. We’re betting the Elks receivers will have a prominent role on Saturday night.

3. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $14,300 Salary (17.1): Whoa. We haven’t seen a 20 FP effort from Collaros since Week 9. The annoying interception bug continues to put a damper on Collaros’ production as he’s tossed four to the different coloured team in the past two games. Until that’s curved, temper expectations from the reigning two-time MOP.

4. Jake Maier, Calgary, $13,000 Salary (14.3): The projection bar is pretty low for Maier, who gets another opportunity against an Elks defence that has the worst opponents pass efficiency in the league. If Maier could add multiple TD tosses to another 300-yard game, a huge Saturday evening of fantasy numbers awaits.

5. Dustin Crum, Ottawa, $10,000 Salary (14.9): Crum rounds out the rankings at pivot because of his ability to add production with his legs. His 176.7 passing yards per game has room for massive improvement this week against a Tiger-Cats defence allowing 9.8 yards per pass and 23 completions of better than 30 yards.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (19.3): Another week atop the mountain for Oliveira, who has scored at least 20.4 fantasy points in four of his last five games. He will cross the 1,000-yard mark with ease this week as Oliveira is only 10 yards away from eclipsing the barrier for a second straight season.

2. James Butler, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary (19.0): Like Oliveira, the projection is high, but Butler has had no issue clearing the bar of late. Last week’s 14.1 FP was a mild disappointment, but he’s scored in double figures for fantasy users in seven of his last eight games. Ottawa’s league-best run defence poses an issue, yet the Tiger-Cats will find ways to get him in the open field.

3. AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $12,000 Salary (12.3): Ouellette will face a Montreal run defence allowing 5.7 yards per carry making him a good bet to go over his projection in Week 14.

4. Devonte Williams, Ottawa, $8,000 Salary (9.6): Strong under the radar play this week. Williams scored 14.4 FP against Edmonton in Week 12 and did score 11.6 FP in his previous matchup against Hamilton in Week 8, the same Ticats run defence that gives up 119.6 yards per game on the ground. Fit him in the lineup, why don’t ya?

5. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary (13.3): Make it four straight games of double-digit fantasy numbers for Morrow after he popped 15.3 against Winnipeg last week, his best total since a season-best 24.6 FP in Week 6. Fantasy users should feel encouraged about Morrow’s presence in the passing game after he had 76 receiving yards last week. Expect that trend to continue.

Receivers

1. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (15.3): As mentioned in this week’s Start vs. Sit, Demski tends to come up big in the rematch after Labour Day. Even taking that out of consideration, Demski’s worthy of this spot with a solid 16.7 FP per game in the past seven games, a number that would be higher if you take out the 5.7 FP performance against Calgary in Week 11, which would go up to 18.6 FP. Trust us on this: Demski will deliver on Saturday.

2. Austin Mack, Montreal, $12,100 Salary (17.2): He’s averaging 11 targets in his last three games, leading to 19.4 FP per game in the same span. Mack is just 29 receiving yards from becoming the first receiver to hit 1,000 yards this season and continues to be a solid fantasy anchor.

3. DaVaris Daniels, Toronto, $10,500 Salary (14.8): Daniels’ relationship with the end zone has been strong, having scored five touchdowns in the past three games. Chad Kelly hasn’t shown any reason to not continue keeping Daniels from his weekly date with paydirt, so continue rolling with one of the hottest pair of hands in the league.

4. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (17.0): Having failed to reach double digit fantasy numbers in two of his last three games shouldn’t be enough for fantasy users to bypass Schoen, who does have a 28.5 FP outburst against the Roughriders in Week 2. Zach Collaros is overdue for a huge outing, and that usually means Schoen benefits.

5. Tim White, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary (13.1): White is back as the Tiger-Cats’ top receiving option, averaging just over 19 fantasy points in each of his last three games. The maturation of rookie quarterback Taylor Powell ($8,000) will keep White among the league’s elite for the remainder of the regular season.

6. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (10.5): Fantasy users should be encouraged with Lewis getting eight targets in Week 13. Tre Ford has completed half of his 12 attempts from beyond 20 yards, and as he and Lewis continue to establish a rapport, this duo has a lot of fantasy upside.

7. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $10,000 Salary (16.1): Almost quietly, Begelton is tied for the league lead with 60 receptions and is third in receiving yards with 863. Begelton topping the 1,000-yard mark at the expense of the Elks on Saturday is not a stretch at all.

8. Tevin Jones, Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary (11.4): Things appear to be back on track for Jones, who snapped a three-game skid with 14.6 fantasy points in Week 13. He should be able to put his 11.2 average depth yards to clever use now that Jake Dolegala ($10,000) continues to emerge as a solid pivot.

9. Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (15.8): A Lawler breakout is brewing. After all, he’s had just two catches in each of his last four games, a trend that is bound to snap once he and Zach Collaros link up more frequently.

10. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $8,000 Salary (11.7): Hardy’s numbers have been hurt by the lack of passing by the REDBLACKS, who are last with just six passing majors and nine completions of better than 30 yards. A possible slugfest against a Hamilton defence that’s allowed a CFL-high 30 offensive touchdowns makes Hardy a value play.

11. Shawn Bane Jr., Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary (13.9): His numbers should be on the upswing following a 10.9 FP performance in Week 13. It’s a modest total, but Bane is up to the task of topping his projected totals in Saturday’s Banjo Bowl.

12. Terry Godwin, Hamilton, $9,500 Salary (14.1): After finally getting a taste of the end zone (twice) in Week 13, Godwin gets a favorable matchup when the Ticats meet the REDBLACKS defence which has allowed a league-high 10.5 yards per pass.

Defences

1. Toronto, $10,000 Salary (16.3): The Argos are smelling turnovers again after they forced a pair against Hamiton. They face an Alouettes team that has just 19 offensive touchdowns this season.

2. Winnipeg, $10,500 Salary (13.9): Saskatchewan will be hard-pressed to repeat last week’s scoring outburst against the Bombers considering that Winnipeg has allowed a league-low 17 offensive majors.

3. Ottawa, $9,800 Salary (11.2): The REDBLACKS and their top-rated run defence will look to slow down James Butler while containing a Tiger-Cats offence that has just 18 offensive touchdowns.

4. Hamilton, $8,500 Salary (11.2): Ottawa’s offence isn’t much on production, either so gambling on the Tiger-Cats’ D is a worthy play.