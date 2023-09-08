From the Editor’s Desk: Ford a must-start in Week 14?

What a treat OK Tire Labour Day Weekend was.

All four games were exciting and high-scoring, giving CFL fans a lot to cheer about over the long weekend.

With a pair of rematches (Edmonton vs. Calgary and Winnipeg vs. Saskatchewan) to go along with two East Division battles (Hamilton vs. Ottawa and Toronto vs. Montreal), Week 14 is setting up to be just as good.

Plus, playoffs are on the horizon and two teams can clinch spots in the post-season with a win this weekend (Toronto and Winnipeg) adding even more intrigue to a pair of matchups.

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Tre Ford ($11,000) CAPTAIN

RB – Devonte Williams ($8,000)

RB – Brady Oliveira ($13,000)

WR – Tim White ($10,500)

WR – Tyler Snead ($6,500)

Flex – DaVaris Daniels ($10,500)

Defence – Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($10,500)

Just a note, this team left me with $0 left over and that felt like a W this week in itself.

I’m going with Tre Ford as my quarterback. Ford has not had a game with less than 20 FP since taking over behind centre and his duel threat ability has the potential to get a whole lot of points every week. Style points don’t count in Fantasy but if they did, Ford would be the top of the charts.

At running back, I like anyone against the Tiger-Cats who give up 119.6 yards per game on the ground and 5.3 per carry so I took Ottawa’s Devonte Williams. I’m also going with Brady Oliveira, who’s had over 20 FP in four of his last five games, including 23 against Saskatchewan last week.

The last time Montreal played Toronto, Tyler Snead scored three touchdowns and 28.5 FP. Do I think he gets a trio of majors again? No, not really, but he clearly liked playing against the Argos and I’m hoping Cody Fajardo continues to feed his receiver at BMO Field on Saturday.

My other receiver is Tim White. He’s been hot lately, cashing in 19.1, 11.2, and 26.9 FP in his last three weeks, respectively. He’s been the No. 1 option for Taylor Powell and that should continue against the REDBLACKS this week.

After struggling to decide on which Argos receiver to take all year, it’s finally becoming clear to me these last few weeks: take DaVaris Daniels. Daniels has scored five touchdowns in his last three games, including a monster outing against Ottawa in Week 10 (three touchdowns, 180 yards, 42 FP). He’s been targeted 17 times over those three contests, as he’s become the go-to option for Kelly. Montreal is good against the pass, allowing 237.5 yards through the air per game (second least in the league), but Daniels should still be a solid fantasy option this weekend.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Hamilton at Ottawa

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

This pick is based on the old adage of rest vs. rust. Ottawa is back from a bye and while they are riding a five-game losing skid, I think they will outlast a tired Tiger-Cats team that just played on Monday against the Argos.

PICK: Ottawa

Montreal at Toronto

Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Toronto’s unquestionably the best team in the East right now and though Montreal has looked pretty good as of late, I don’t think they can take down the Argos, who are perfect as home so far in 2023.

PICK: Toronto

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

Last week’s game between these two teamed was a thriller in overtime and I just hope we see much of the game this week. Despite Jake Dolegala looking good, I think Zach Collaros and his Winnipeg Blue Bombers take the rematch.

PICK: Winnipeg

Calgary at Edmonton

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Jake Maier and the Stampeders surprised me late in the first of two back-to-back Battles of Alberta, coming back to score 22 points in the fourth quarter (and holding Edmonton to just three) for the win. I like what I’m seeing from Tre Ford and the Elks, though, and I think they give fans at Commonwealth their second win at home of the season.

PICK: Edmonton