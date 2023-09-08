Marquee Matchup: Who will win the LDW rematch?

TORONTO — There’s nothing like an OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rematch, especially when round one was so thrilling.

This week’s Marquee Matchup features the second of a home-and-home between the Blue Bombers and Riders and this time it’ll be played in front of the Winnipeg faithful.

Jake Dolegala led his Riders to a thrilling overtime victory over the Bombers in just his third career start at Mosaic Stadium last weekend. The pivot impressed, completing 22 of his 39 passes for 326 yards in the win.

In overtime, it was short yardage quarterback Antonio Pipkin that scored a touchdown from the one-yard line on the team’s first mini-game with Shawn Bane Jr. connecting on the two-point convert. Zach Collaros found Kenny Lawler in the end zone on the very first play of Winnipeg’s opening mini-game, but was unable to get the two-point convert and Saskatchewan walked away victorious.

Talk about drama.

If last week is any indication, we should be in for an excellent game this week but who gets the W?

Game notes:

Breaking the OT Trend: Before last week, Saskatchewan had NEVER beaten Winnipeg in a regular season overtime game before. Winnipeg won in OT against the Riders in 1991, 2002 and 2017.

Before last week, Saskatchewan had NEVER beaten Winnipeg in a regular season overtime game before. Winnipeg won in OT against the Riders in 1991, 2002 and 2017. Last Week: The Riders overcame a late four-point deficit with a punt single and field goal from 18 yards with 0:31 left to tie the game. They then scored first on a four-play drive and two-point convert in OT to lead. Winnipeg scored on one play but failed on their conversion.

The Riders overcame a late four-point deficit with a punt single and field goal from 18 yards with 0:31 left to tie the game. They then scored first on a four-play drive and two-point convert in OT to lead. Winnipeg scored on one play but failed on their conversion. Saskatchewan Deep Pass Defence: Opponents completed only 13 passes of 20+ depth against the Riders games in their first nine games. Since then, in the last two games the opposition has completed exactly 13 passes of 20+ (on 32 tries).

Opponents completed only 13 passes of 20+ depth against the Riders games in their first nine games. Since then, in the last two games the opposition has completed exactly 13 passes of 20+ (on 32 tries). Avoiding Two Losses in a Row: The Blue Bombers have not lost two consecutive games since the end of the 2021 season – a time when they had already clinched and sat out many regulars. In mid-season, they last dropped consecutive games across Sep 21-Oct 5/19. Zach Collaros is 6-0 when starting in games after a prior loss that he started for Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers have not lost two consecutive games since the end of the 2021 season – a time when they had already clinched and sat out many regulars. In mid-season, they last dropped consecutive games across Sep 21-Oct 5/19. Zach Collaros is 6-0 when starting in games after a prior loss that he started for Winnipeg. Brady Oliveira: Needs just 10 yards to reach 1,000 and he ranks No. 1 in the CFL. If he makes it, it would be in game No. 13 of the season. The fastest that a Blue Bomber reached 1,000 yards is 10 games by Willard Reaves and Robert Mimbs. (Thanks to Ed Tait for this idea.)

Needs just 10 yards to reach 1,000 and he ranks No. 1 in the CFL. If he makes it, it would be in game No. 13 of the season. The fastest that a Blue Bomber reached 1,000 yards is 10 games by Willard Reaves and Robert Mimbs. (Thanks to Ed Tait for this idea.) Nic Demski: Demski ranks No. 2 on the Bombers with 786 yards and set a career-high last week. He is on pace for 1,179 yards the most by a Winnipeg Canadian receiver since 1994 (Gerald Wilcox at 1,624). Only Joe Poplawski and Wilcox (two times each) had more.

Demski ranks No. 2 on the Bombers with 786 yards and set a career-high last week. He is on pace for 1,179 yards the most by a Winnipeg Canadian receiver since 1994 (Gerald Wilcox at 1,624). Only Joe Poplawski and Wilcox (two times each) had more. Kenny Lawler: Lawler had 209 yards on seven catches vs BC, Aug 3rd. Since then, he has just eight catches for 182 yards (but three went for TDs).

Lawler had 209 yards on seven catches vs BC, Aug 3rd. Since then, he has just eight catches for 182 yards (but three went for TDs). Shawn Bane: Since a three-game run of 26 catches for 306 yards, Bane Jr. has been held to just 74 yards and a gain of no more than 10.

Since a three-game run of 26 catches for 306 yards, Bane Jr. has been held to just 74 yards and a gain of no more than 10. Jake Dolegala: In his last two starts, Dolegala has not thrown an interception in 68 passes and has three touchdown strikes with the two wins.

In his last two starts, Dolegala has not thrown an interception in 68 passes and has three touchdown strikes with the two wins. Jamieson Sheahan: Leads the CFL with nine punts trapping opponents inside the 10-yard line. He has six of those in his last six games.

Leads the CFL with nine punts trapping opponents inside the 10-yard line. He has six of those in his last six games. Saskatchewan Red Zone Challenges: Opponents have scored on 61% of their trips inside the Riders’ 20-yard line ranking them eighth in the CFL. On Offence, Saskatchewan has turned just 44% of their trips into touchdowns, also No. 8 ranked.

Opponents have scored on 61% of their trips inside the Riders’ 20-yard line ranking them eighth in the CFL. On Offence, Saskatchewan has turned just 44% of their trips into touchdowns, also No. 8 ranked. Brady Oliveira: Oliveira has seven touchdowns in his last five games; five by rush and two via the pass.

Oliveira has seven touchdowns in his last five games; five by rush and two via the pass. Willie Jefferson: Jefferson has now gone five games without a sack but in that stretch has knocked down four opponent pass attempts.

Jefferson has now gone five games without a sack but in that stretch has knocked down four opponent pass attempts. Brett Lauther: Lauther surpassed the 200 mark in field goals made last week and his 87.5% is the seconnd-highest of his career.

Lauther surpassed the 200 mark in field goals made last week and his 87.5% is the seconnd-highest of his career. Passing Confrontation: This game features the CFL’s No. 2 and No. 3 ranked team in passing yards.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?

