Argos keep foot on the gas in victory over Ticats

TORONTO – Even with the East Division clinched, the Toronto Argonauts weren’t taking their foot off the gas.

With a chance to sweep the season series against a division rival in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Argos did just that.

Winning all four meetings against the Ticats was a sweet victory, but even with a 15-point win Chad Kelly and his team aren’t satisfied yet.

“It was a hard fought win, we knew we were going to have to play all four quarters, they’re a good team,” Kelly told TSN’s Brit Dort after the win.

“We executed, defence got us a couple turnovers, we stubbed our foot a couple of times especially in the fourth quarter, we’ve got to put the game away, not give them a chance.”

The Argos held the Ticats to just four first half points, and kept them scoreless in the third quarter, before allowing the first Ticats touchdown on the ground and 10 total points in the fourth quarter.

Toronto was without many talents on their team, like healthy scratch A.J. Ouellette, but the players who were next in line stepped up in a massive way to help secure victory and the season sweep of Hamilton.

“I thought [Trevon] Tate did an amazing job at left tackle, it’s always next man up mentality, others stepped in there and made some plays for us too in traffic and thats what it’s about,” said Kelly.

“Guys gotta come prepared, just keep on working hard and the result is going to be 1-0.”