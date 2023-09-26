Stamps add five Americans to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday the team has signed five American players to the practice roster, including defensive backs Clifford Chattman and Tyler Richardson, defensive linemen Will Choloh and Toby Ndukwe and linebacker Adarius Taylor.

For a one-month period every season, CFL teams are permitted to carry an additional five practice-roster players (15 instead of the usual 10 in addition to three spots for global players).

Chattman (six-foot-five, 198 pounds) attended training camp with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons last month and saw action in three pre-season games, recording six tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack.

He finished his collegiate career with two seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio and in two seasons with the Roadrunners, he played 18 games and produced 90 tackles including two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and 15 passes defended. He was named first-team all-Conference USA following his senior season in 2022 after accumulating 72 tackles and five interceptions in 14 games.

The New Orleans native transferred to UTSA after two seasons at Texas A&M. In 17 games for the Aggies, he had 35 tackles including two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and five passes defended.

At Troy, Choloh (six-foot, 282 pounds) was honoured on the Sun Belt Conference’s all-star team on four occasions as he was on the first team in 2022 and the second team in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 62 career games for the Trojans, he had 200 tackles including 34 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

He is a cousin of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Ndukwe (six-foot-one, 236 pounds) played three pre-season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, recording five tackles including four tackles for loss and one sack.

In college, Ndukwe earned first-team all-Western Athletic Conference honours as a senior for Sam Houston State University Bearkats in 2022 as he accumulated 34 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one interception. He started his collegiate career at Southern Methodist, playing 43 games from 2018-2021 for the Mustangs and registering 26 tackles including six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Earlier this year, Richardson (five-foot-10, 188 pounds) attended rookie mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

Before turning pro, Richardson played 37 games over four seasons at Tiffin University. He earned all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honours on three occasions – he was second-team all-conference in 2019 and 2020 and third-team in 2022.

Over the course of his career with the Dragons, Richardson made 113 tackles and also had three interceptions and a half-sack.

Taylor (five-foot-11, 233 pounds) played a total of 88 NFL games with the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns since the 2014 season and accumulated 140 tackles including five tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and six passes defended.

Taylor played his final two collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic and in 23 games for the Owls, he made 149 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss and also had 3.5 sacks, two interceptions including a pick-six and one forced fumble.

Taylor enrolled at Florida Atlantic after playing at Eastern Arizona Community College in Thatcher, Ariz. With the Gila Monsters, he earned first-team all-conference recognition after a season in which he amassed 85 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Stamps also announced they have released 2021 Global Draft selection defensive lineman Aaron Donkor.

Calgary goes on the road in Week 17 to face the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Saturday, September 30.