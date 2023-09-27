Ticats sign two-time CFL All-Star receiver Derel Walker

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed two-time CFL All-Star Derel Walker, the team announced on Wednesday.

Walker, 32, most recently suited up in one game for the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023), registering three receptions for 28 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The six-foot-two, 187-pound native of Hillsboro, Texas has appeared in 92 games over eight seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Riders, Edmonton Elks (2015-2017, 2018, 2021-2022) and Toronto Argonauts (2019), totalling 474 receptions for 6,681 yards and 34 receiving touchdowns. He is a two-time CFL All-Star (2015, 2016), a three-time CFL West All-Star (2015, 2016, 2018) and a one-time CFL East All-Star (2019).

Walker played two seasons collegiately at Texas A&M (2012-2013), where he suited up in 25 games, registering 59 receptions for 903 yards with five touchdowns. He signed with the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent (2014) and also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017).

The team also announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive lineman Jamal Davis II.

Davis, 28, most recently suited up in 28 games for the Montreal Alouettes over three seasons (2021-2022, 2023), registering 49 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and nine quarterback sacks. The six-foot-four, 250-pound native of Canton, Ohio previously appeared in three games for the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins (2019), while also spending time with the Houston Texans (2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Tennessee Titans (2019, 2020), Green Bay Packers (2020), Cleveland Browns (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2022).

Davis played two seasons collegiately at the University of Akron (2017-18) where he dressed in 26 games, registering 151 total tackles, 7.5 quarterback sacks and one interception. He began his career at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to Akron after his freshman season.

The Tiger-Cats return to action on Saturday, September 30, when they host the Calgary Stampeders at Tim Hortons Field in Week 17.