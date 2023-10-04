Chad Owens to sign one-day contract to retire an Argo

TORONTO — Former wide receiver Chad Owens will be signing a one-day contract to retire with the Toronto Argonauts, the team announced on Wednesday.

Owens played 89 games over six outstanding seasons with the Double Blue (2010-2015) after being traded to the team from Montreal in June of 2010.

In those six seasons, the Hawaii native would win one Grey Cup (2012), set the record for most all-purpose yards in a regular season with 3,863 (2012, surpassing current Argos general manager Michael Clemons), win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player (2012) and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player (2010), while being named a CFL All-Star four times (2010-2012, 2014) and an East All-Star in five straight seasons (2010-2014).

The University of Hawaii’s all-time career yardage leader became the first professional footballer to record at least 3,000 combined yards in back-to-back seasons (2011-2012) and just the fifth CFL player ever to record over 1,000 punt and kick return yards in a single season (2010).

“The Flying Hawaiian” owns the top three total return yard seasons in Argos history, most receiving yards in a playoff game with 207, most combined yards in a single game (402) and is second all-time in return touchdowns (9), career return yards (10,286), career punt return yards (4,007), punt return yards in a season (1,060) and is third all-time in Argo history in combined yards with 15,487.

Owens broke into the CFL in 2009 with Montreal after three years spent in the NFL. He would go on to play with Hamilton and Saskatchewan after leaving Toronto. Chad is back in Toronto for the team’s 150th anniversary celebrations culminating on Friday night when the Argos take on the Edmonton Elks at BMO Field at 7:00 p.m. ET.