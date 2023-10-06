From the Editor’s Desk: Feeling thankful in Week 18

Thanksgiving is a time for us to reflect on everything we’re thankful for.

I’m thankful for many things, my friends and my family included. But I’m also thankful for CFL football. And I know I’m not the only one.

So in the spirit of Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator, here are a few CFL things that I’m thankful for, in no particular order.

THE ROUGE

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the single point in the CFL. It’s so unique to our game and it really can make a difference in the outcome of a contest.

Remember in Week 5, the game-winning rouge in the Edmonton/Saskatchewan game that week? The Canadian football fan in me was really happy a contest was won by a rouge because it’s *so* CFL, but I really did feel for CJ Sims on the play.

And how about that time Boris Bede kicked a 100 yard rouge against the REDBLACKS at BMO Field? Absolutely loved to see it.

WHAT THE?? PLAYS

I’ve watched a lot of CFL football but I love that sometimes something happens that has me saying, what the heck just happened? A play happened last week was the perfect example of one of those times: Jeshrun Antwi‘s onside punt. So CFL. So good.

THE 3 MINUTE WARNING

There’s nothing like the last three minutes in the CFL. The chaos that ensues inside the warning is something that can’t be found in any other football league. Through 17 weeks of play this year, 64% of games (43 in total) have been decided in the final three minutes. Don’t ever leave, or turn off, a CFL game early my friends.

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Vernon Adams Jr. ($14,000) CAPTAIN

RB – Brady Oliveira (13,400)

RB – James Butler ($11,500)

WR – Dalton Schoen ($13,500)

WR – Tyson Philpot ($6,500)

Flex – Jerreth Sterns ($4,500)

Defence – Edmonton Elks ($6,300)

With three of his last four games over 20 FP, including a 31.3 point performance last week, Vernon Adams Jr. is my choice at quarterback. He’s also my captain for the week.

I’m going with Brady Oliveira and James Butler at running back. The Roughriders give up 122.7 yards on the ground per game and 5.3 yards per carry. I think Butler can take advantage of that this week. Oliveira has been fantastic for Winnipeg and in Week 9’s meeting against BC he had two TDs and 67 yards on the ground, good for 20.4 FP. I think he’ll continue to play “bully ball” and have a big outing in this important game.

Dalton Schoen went off against Lions in Week 9 with 137 yards and two touchdowns on five catches (30.7 FP). Here’s hoping he can do it again this weekend. Tyson Philpot has gotten more involved in the Als offence as the weeks have gone by an after averaging 17.1 FP in his last three outings, I’m rolling with the Canadian again this week. And finally, my FLEX is Jerreth Sterns. I’m hoping he can be my sleeper after scoring 10.7 FP and 17.2 FP the past two games.

And finally, my defence this week is the Edmonton Elks because I didn’t start any Toronto Argonauts and the Elks were an inexpensive option.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Edmonton at Toronto

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Argonauts proved last week that it doesn’t matter who’s in (or out) of the lineup, they’re going to play hard and they kept it close wtih Winnipeg for most of the game. Chad Kelly returns this week, as does Shawn Oakman and Wynton McManis, who all sat out in Week 17. Let’s see how the Elks handle the league’s best team.

PICK: Toronto

Winnipeg at BC

Friday, 10:00 p.m. ET

This the game of the week, if not the game of the year. It was a toss up for me between these two, their previous two meetings included a blowout apiece, so I went with the home team. Also, Vernon Adams Jr. led the way for BC when they won over Winnipeg and when Winnipeg beat them, he was on the sidelines. I think he’s the difference here.

PICK: BC

Hamilton at Saskatchewan

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Bo Levi Mitchell has been listed as the starter for the Tiger-Cats this week and that is a big boost to their offence. With Saskatchewan on a four-game losing streak and Hamilton winning three of their last four, I think the Tiger-Cats keep their hopes of hosting the Eastern Semi-Final alive with a win.

PICK: Hamilton

Montreal at Ottawa

Monday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Montreal has been streaky, yes, but they looked good in their win against these REDBLACKS last week. Ottawa hasn’t been able to finish out games and I don’t think they do it against the Alouettes on Monday.

PICK: Montreal