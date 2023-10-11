Weekly Predictor: Keepin’ things rolling with Hamilton

There isn’t a lack of important games this week in the CFL!

The Tiger-Cats are still playing for home field, BC still has a chance to stay in the race for first against Winnipeg, and of course Saskatchewan and Calgary are in a playoff game this weekend with taking control of the final playoff spot up for grabs.

And Winnipeg just gets to kick back, relax, and enjoy the show after taking control of first place after an impressive comeback over the Lions.

That also helped me go 4-0 for the second straight week. *wink emoji

BC at Hamilton

Friday, October 13

7:00 p.m. ET

The 11-5 BC Lions take on the 8-8 Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Over the course of the first 16 games there is one team that has been more impressive, yes? Sure.

But after a 3-0 start by the Lions and an 0-3 start from the Tiger-Cats, these teams have identical 8-5 records over their past 13 games.

Their past six games; 4-2 and 4-2.

The difference is Hamilton went into BC and humbled the Lions with a 30-13 victory. Last week, the Tiger-Cats dominated the Roughriders, while BC nearly toppled the Bombers. It had to be an emotionally deflating game for BC, while Hamilton must be feeling the momentum going into the playoffs.

What I see here is the Hamilton playmakers on defence are really start to shine through and that’s a dangerous weapon to have. My issue with Hamilton is the movement behind centre, though Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz looked just fine, albeit against a struggling defence.

The Lions defence, however, hasn’t been too hot of late.

PICK: HAMILTON

Saskatchewan at Calgary

Friday, October 13

7:00 p.m. ET

Third place in the West is starting to look like the position neither the Riders nor the Stampeders want to grab hold of.

Both teams have had the opportunity with big games but have been a let down over the last month.

Neither team has won a game since Labour Day Weekend. That’s a five-game losing streak for Saskatchewan and a three-game streak for Calgary.

My hunch is the Calgary Stampeders continue the trend of a strong run game against Saskatchewan as the Riders allowed over 140-yards rushing in four of their last five games.

Jamal Morrow was great in the Riders loss to Hamilton and will need to be even better to slow down the opposing pass rush.

Calgary on the other hand should be the most well rested team after their second bye week in last month. Dave Dickenson’s teams are traditional much better after a bye than they were against Montreal three weeks ago.

PICK: CALGARY

Montreal at Edmonton

Saturday, October 14

4:00 p.m. ET

The Alouettes may have already clinched second place by the time kickoff rolls around, while the Elks know they’re playing for jobs next season.

The thing is, the Alouettes have to set their depth chart well in advance of Saturday’s game so they’ll be going in with the starters ready to go.

I went back to last year and the teams who were eliminated from the playoffs didn’t win a game in the final few weeks of the season so if you’re expecting spoilers here, I’m not.

Though I could see the Elks continuing some of the momentum they’ve had in the back half of the season. After starting 0-9, I think it would be a very small victory for the team to win more than they lose in the final nine of the year.

The Alouettes have played a struggling Ottawa team the last two weeks and I think around about to get the Tre Ford surprise we’ve seen other teams experience since he took over.

PICK: EDMONTON

Ottawa at Toronto

Saturday, October 14

7:00 p.m. ET

Again, it doesn’t matter who Toronto plays, they’ll be prepared, ready and energized.

The REDBLACKS are coming into Toronto with a lot of doubt after being officially eliminated from the playoffs and an offensive line who is having a hard time protecting the quarterback.

Match that up with the fastest defence in the CFL and you could be in for a long night in Toronto.

I don’t think a lot needs to be said here other than the REDBLACKS will need to create a lot of turnovers to win. And the Argonauts are a +10 in the giveaway/takeaway category since September.

PICK: TORONTO