106 players form the outstanding 2023 rookie class

TORONTO — A total of 106 first-year players are eligible to be named the Canadian Football League (CFL)’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

The recipient will be recognized at this year’s CFL Awards – one of the marquee events during the 2023 Grey Cup Festival – at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls on Thursday, November 16.

The Most Outstanding Rookie is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches. To be eligible, players:

Must have been named to the active 45-man roster of a member club of the CFL for a regular season game during the 2023 season; AND

Must not have dressed for a member club of the CFL for a regular season, post-season or championship game in any prior season; AND

Must not have dressed for a member club of the National Football League for a regular season, postseason or championship game in the current season or any season prior.

BC LIONS

EDMONTON ELKS

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

MONTREAL ALOUETTES