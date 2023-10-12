106 players form the outstanding 2023 rookie class

- News
TORONTO — A total of 106 first-year players are eligible to be named the Canadian Football League (CFL)’s Most Outstanding Rookie.
The recipient will be recognized at this year’s CFL Awards – one of the marquee events during the 2023 Grey Cup Festival – at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls on Thursday, November 16.
The Most Outstanding Rookie is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches. To be eligible, players:
Previous winners include:
