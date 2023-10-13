From the Editor’s Desk: Feeling a little stitious in Week 19

Week 19 kicks off on Friday the 13th and while I’m not superstitious, I am a little stitious. (If you get this reference, we can be friends. If not, you need to watch The Office.)

Four teams will be hoping luck is on their side on Friday night as there’s plenty on the line for all four clubs.

The BC Lions are still hoping to climb the ranks in the West and a win at Tim Hortons Field will go along way in keeping those hopes alive. Hamilton, on the other hand, is nipping at the Alouettes heels for the second spot in the East.

And the biggest game of the week is between the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders. Both are fighting for the third and final playoff spot in the West Division. A Riders win and they’re in. A Stampeders win and they tie Saskatchewan in number of losses and win the season series.

This Friday the 13th will unfortunately be unlucky for two of these four teams. But who will it be? *evil laugh*

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Vernon Adams Jr. ($13,800) CAPTAIN

RB – Ka’Deem Carey ($6,500)

RB – Jamal Morrow ($9,500)

WR – Dominique Rhymes ($12,000)

WR – Marken Michel ($10,000)

Flex – Damonte Coxie ($9,300)

Defence –Montreal Alouettes ($8,900)

Vernon Adams Jr. has scored over 20 fantasy points in four of his last five outings and against a Tiger-Cats team that gives up a lot of yards through the air (267.4 per game) I think the Lions pivot will have a big night in Hamilton.

At running back, I’m going with Ka’Deem Carey and Jamal Morrow. I think the Stampeders will use Carey and the run game a lot against a Riders defence that has given up a lot of yards on the ground as of late. Morrow was a major part of the Roughriders offence last week, carrying the rock 18 times for 120 yards and a touchdown to go along with two catches for 26 yards; good for 22.6 FP. Here’s hoping he has another big week against a Stampeders team that surrenders 126.0 yards per game on the ground.

At receiver, I’m going with Dominique Rhymes and Marken Michel. With Reggie Begelton out of the lineup this week, I think Michel could be Jake Maier‘s go-to guy, building off his seven-catch, 82-yard performance last week (15.2 FP). Rhymes has scored 14.2 and 15.7 FP in his last two games, averaging 21.4 and 18.4 yards per catch, respectively, and his longest effort a 65-yard completion in the game against Winnipeg. I can see VA an Rhymes teaming up for some big plays against Hamilton this week.

At FLEX I went with Damonte Coxie. Toronto likes to spread the ball around and I usually choose the wrong Argos receiver so I’m hoping Coxie is the one who gets the most targets this weekend against Ottawa.

And finally I’m rolling with the Montreal Alouettes defence. They have scored 14, 16, and 14 fantasy points in their last three games and as someone who usually only gets a few points out of a defence (last week Edmonton got me 1 FP), I’m all in on Montreal.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

BC at Hamilton

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Yes, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been winning games as of late, but I don’t see a repeat of the Week 12 showdown between these two clubs happening this time around. I’m expecting a close game, however, with both teams fighting for position in their respective divisions; BC needs a win if they want a chance to take over first while Hamilton is hot on Montreal’s tails for second.

PICK: BC

Saskatchewan at Calgary

Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET

Two teams fighting for the final playoff spot in the West? Sign me up. Both teams have had their struggles lately, but Calgary is historically strong after a bye week. I think that Dave gets the win over Craig in the Dickenson Bowl.

PICK: Calgary

Montreal at Edmonton

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

One team playing for positioning and one is playing for jobs. The Elks have been eliminated from post-season contention but I don’t think that means they’ll let their foot off the gas. That being said, I still think Montreal can keep their winning streak alive this week.

PICK: Montreal

Ottawa at Toronto

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

We’ve seen that it doesn’t matter who is on the field for the Argonauts, they’re still going to play hard. Toronto’s defence will be a handful for Dustin Crum and co. and I don’t think Ottawa’s defence can slow down the Argos offence, no matter if it’s Chad Kelly or Cameron Dukes at the helm.

PICK: Toronto