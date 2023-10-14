‘It always matters’: Kelly reflects on confidence from home record

TORONTO – A 14-2 record, a perfect 9-0 home record, and hosting the East Division final on Nov. 11th are just some of the things the 2023 Toronto Argonauts can put on their resume.

Even after a scare against the Ottawa REDBLACKS, down by four at halftime, the defending Grey Cup champions knew how to win – especially on home turf – and did just that on Saturday night in their 40-27 victory.

Chad Kelly may have thrown for 287 yards and a touchdown to do his part in the win to keep the clean home record, but even with all the other achievements the Argos have notched this season, it still means just as much.

“It always matters, home field we gotta defend each and every time,” Kelly told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti after the win, securing a perfect home record for the season.

“We come out here with a lot of energy, fans bring it, I think the better we play at home, the more confidence we have.”

Adversity is something that the Argos have faced more than once this season, and a come-from-behind win over the REDBLACKS was something that they knew was possible to pull off.

Despite being down by four at halftime, the combination of Kelly, quarterback Cameron Dukes, receivers like DaVaris Daniels and the ground game of Daniel Adeboboye helped the Argos score 20 second half points.

Defensively the Argos sealed the game with seven different players recording a sack, and an additional interception and forced fumbles turned the ball over to give Toronto possession.

Simply put, protecting home base was a full team effort. And to keep getting better, they will have to keep working as a unit.

“We’ve just got to keep working each and every day, our mentality is 1-0, we did that today, we’ve got to win tomorrow, we’ve got to win in practice,” said Kelly.

“It’s always a dogfight out there, each and every day, that’s how we get better.”