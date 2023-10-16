Stamps bring back defensive lineman Ryan Leder

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive lineman Ryan Leder and added him to their practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

Calgary’s fifth-round selection (42nd overall) in the 2023 CFL Draft, Leder attended training camp with the Stampeders before returning to McMaster University for his final season. In seven games for the Marauders, who wrapped up their 2023 schedule last week, he had 22 tackles including three tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

In 38 career games over five seasons at McMaster, Leder recorded 108 total tackles including 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, one blocked kick and three passes defended.

The Hamilton native saw action in both pre-season contests for the Stamps before returning to school and recorded three defensive tackles and one special-teams stop.

The Stamps also announced they have released American defensive lineman George Obinna from the practice roster.