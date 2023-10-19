Fantasy Projections: Last chance to play Ford

The final two weeks of the CFL regular season are three-game slates, making the choices for building an effective CFL Fantasy lineup more challenging.

However, it’s the home stretch, so let’s find the inner strength to push our way into the post-season.

Quarterbacks

1. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (20.9 Projected Fantasy Points): With another West Division title (and hosting another Western Final) within reach, look for Collaros to unleash the full weight of the Bombers passing game against the Elks. He’s hit at least 21.5 fantasy points in three of his last four games while tossing 17 of his league-high 32 passing majors since Week 13.

2. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $13,800 Salary (21.4): Four yards separated Adams from an 11th 300-yard outing in last week’s win over Hamilton yet still finished with 17.1 FP, marking the eighth time in his last nine starts that he’s at least achieved that total. Count on him tossing multiple touchdown passes for the fifth time in his last six outings as Adams is just 347 yards from becoming the first pivot to hit the 5,000-yard barrier since Michael Riley and Jeremiah Masoli both did so in 2018.

3. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $13,000 Salary (19.8): Kelly cracked 20 FP (21.5) for the first time since Week 13; he could easily do so again as the Argos face a Roughriders defence that allows a league-high 28.2 offensive points per game. The only question is whether Toronto keeps things basic offensively or choose to flex their offensive muscles one last time before the Eastern Final.

4. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (18.8): Saturday marks the last time fantasy users can use Ford until next June, and we think he won’t disappoint. Be it with his arm and/or legs, expect Ford to give us one last sample of just what he could be capable of come next summer.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (21.2): Oliveira has scored a combined 35 FP the last two times he has faced Edmonton’s run defence. With everything to play for, Oliveira is in line for a workload conducive to him scoring at least 20 fantasy points for the sixth time in his last seven outings.

2. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (16.1): Much of the Riders playoff pulse beats in the production of Morrow, who has nearly 300 yards from scrimmage in the last two games. He’s scored a combined 44.4 FP the last two weeks and will need another 20 FP performance to keep life after October 28 a reality for Saskatchewan.

3. AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $11,200 Salary (13.5): A return to the lineup is possible for Ouellette, who was on the Injured List for Week 19. He’ll use the Riders’ defence as a springboard for post-season success. Ouellette has been a consistent producer for fantasy users since Week 10, scoring at least 10 FP in all but one game.

4. Taquan Mizzell, BC, $10,000 Salary (13.6): Mizzell was a full participant in Monday’s practice, increasing the chances of him being atop the Week 20 depth chart. He’s averaged 12.5 FP in two games against Calgary this season, and while that seems like a reasonable projection, Mizzell can do much more against the Stamps’ eighth-ranked run defence.

Receivers

1. Alexander Hollins, BC, $12,100 Salary (14.1): Only Hamilton’s Tim White (18) has more catches on routes of 20 yards or longer than Hollins, who has pulled in 17. Calgary will be hard-pressed to keep him in check considering he’s scored at least 21.5 FP in two of his last three games.

2. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $11,000 Salary (12.9): Demski isn’t going to be held back for a third straight week after scoring a combined 13.2 FP in Weeks 17-18. He has punished Edmonton twice this season, putting up 22.1 FP against the Elks in Week 7 and following that with 18.5 FP in Week 10.

3. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $11,500 Salary (20.0): A full return to practice on Monday is all you need to know about his status for Week 20. Begelton has been targeted at least seven times in his last five games and will return to his role of being the comfort zone for pivot Jake Maier.

4. Keon Hatcher, BC, $12,500 Salary (16.6): As usual, the projections are high for Hatcher. He scored 15.2 FP in Week 19, yet it feels like a letdown when he’s not lighting it up for at least 20 fantasy points. Have no worries, as we’re projecting a big Week 20 for him.

5. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $12,900 Salary (18.8): He’s averaging nearly nine targets per game in his last three, more than enough for him to cause grief to Edmonton’s secondary if he’s cleared to play after missing two days of practice with an ankle injury . The Elks pass defence has improved of late but if Schoen is in the lineup they will have a hard time keeping him from adding to his league-best total of 11 receptions of better than 30 yards.

6. Shawn Bane Jr., Saskatchewan, $12,500 Salary (12.5): His production had taken a hit in recent weeks before Bane bounced back with 17.3 FP in Week 19. Bane has become the most consistent of a Riders receiving corps that has flashed brilliance at times before falling into their current six-game losing streak.

7. Dominique Rhymes, BC, $11,000 Salary (12.2): Need a prop bet for Week 20? Try this one: Rhymes will be well over the two targets he got in Week 19. The Lions have plenty of hands to keep busy in the passing game, but there’s no reason Rhymes gets ignored at the level he was at last week.

8. Dejon Brissett, Toronto, $8,000 Salary (11.6): This could be any number of Argos receivers ranked here, as they are almost interchangeable with how they’re used. This week, we give top billing to Brissett, who appears set for a steady stream of targets after being held to just three targets in Week 19.

9. Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $9,300 Salary (15.0): Lawler feels like a bargain this week. He’s been held to under double-digit fantasy points just twice this season while leading the league with 18.3 yards per route. It’s not too much of a stretch to think that Lawler, who has 746 yards entering Week 20, couldn’t make a bid at 1,000 yards.

10. Kyran Moore, Edmonton, $9,800 Salary (10.9): The most consistent of the Elks receivers down the stretch, Moore has a great chance to end the season with at least five receptions in each of his last five games.

Defences

1. Toronto, $10,000 Salary (23.7): In the past two games, the Argos have scored 30 FP from their defensive unit. Toronto has intercepted at least one pass in each of their last five games.

2. BC, $9,600 Salary (21.3): If you’re using the Lions D, bank on the pass rush to help deliver points; they come into Week 20 with multiple sacks in their last seven games.

3. Winnipeg, $9,700 Salary (16.4): Facing the Elks could be the cure for the Blue Bombers current drought of just one interception in their past five games.