Kelly, Dukes lead Argos to franchise-record 15th win

REGINA — The Argonauts are chasing greatness.

Toronto won their 15th game of the year on Saturday with a 29-26 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders to tie the franchise record for most wins in a single season.

Quarterback Chad Kelly played three quarters before backup Cameron Dukes took over in the fourth quarter and led the Double Blue to a game-winning touchdown drive that ended on a major by running back Daniel Adeboboye.

Kelly knows a thing or two about coming in relief of the starter to win a game for his team after doing just that in the Grey Cup for the Argonauts in 2022.

“I had all the confidence in (Dukes)”, said Kelly to TSN’s Brit Dort after the game. “The first three drives were up and down a little bit, but that’s what great teams do. He’s worked hard this whole season, had great poise in the pocket right there and made a play.”

The Argos have already clinched a spot in the Eastern Final but are still trying to showcase this is one of the best teams in franchise history. The depth of the roster was showcased with both quarterbacks combining for 388 passing yards while the running back duo of Adeboboye and AJ Ouellete added 183 yards on the ground.

The Argos knew it was going to be all hands on deck to beat a desperate Roughriders side that needed the win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We knew it was gonna take 60 minutes and we got it done,” added Kelly. “Like I said, that’s what great teams do, they fight till the end and keep on working.”

Toronto got to 15 wins twice in 1995 and 1996 and ended up winning the Cup both years.

Kelly, Dukes and the Double Blue will have a chance to surpass that number – and match a CFL record – if they beat the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, October 28, in Week 21.