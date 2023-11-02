Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Semi-Final picks

TORONTO — If you’re thinking deja vu, well, yes.

It’s the second consecutive season that the BC Lions host the Calgary Stampeders on the same week the Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes. Last year it was the Leos and Als advancing to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts respectively, but that doesn’t mean history will repeat itself. Or will it?

These two matchups offer plenty of intrigue with talented players going against each other on both sides of the ball. Hamilton’s Tim White led the league in receiving yards and will face a secondary that features Most Outstanding Canadian candidate Marc-Antoine Dequoy and his five interceptions. Cody Fajardo is trying to lead the Als to an Eastern Final appearance in his first year in Montreal and will command an aerial attack boosted by the presence of rookie sensation Austin Mack. The duo will also have to beat a five-interception defensive back in the Ticats’ Stavros Katsantonis.

BC meanwhile will attempt to unleash its full offensive arsenal with receivers Keon Hatcher, Dominique Rhymes and Alexander Hollins trading places all season being the top guy through the air. Trying to stop them will be a defender with… well, five interceptions. That’s Calgary’s Cameron Judge, who forced four turnovers and added a major over his last three games of the season.

Let’s see who CFL.ca’s writers see extending their seasons into next week.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

HAM at MTL

Writers: 50-50 split

A perfect 50-50 split for what seems like a fairly even matchup. Even though the Alouettes have swept the Ticats this season, Hamilton has been playing a lot better over the second half of the season and could make things tough for the home team. Quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz are scheduled to split time under centre, which poses a unique challenge in preparation for a talented Montreal defence led by Shawn Lemon and Dequoy.

CGY at BC

Writers: 83% BC

BC enters the game as the favourite after winning six more regular season games than Calgary. That said, records won’t come into play when these two teams square off at the BC Place, just at it didn’t in Week 20 when Jake Maier and the Stampeders got a 41-16 playoff-clinching win over the Lions. Vernon Adams Jr. and the Leos didn’t have a lot at stake for that game, but now it’s all hands on deck to avenge the loss and prove they are one of the top two teams in the West.