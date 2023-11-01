Checking Down: Who’ll be the pivot for the Ticats in the ESF?

TORONTO — The post-season is here and with it two exciting matchups between the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the Eastern Semi-Final followed by a clash between the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders for the Western Semi-Final.

It’s also time to celebrate a great 2023 regular season with the CFL Awards nominees being revealed on Wednesday. The list includes six Toronto Argonauts and four Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the teams combined for 30 wins and only six losses on their way to division titles.

Saturday’s doubleheader begins with the Ticats traveling to Montreal to face the Als and their quarterback situation remains somewhat of a question mark. Global’s Rick Zamperin shared the news from Hamilton that head coach Orlondo Steinauer plans to use both Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz on Saturday.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from the first week of the playoffs, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has the BC Lions beating the Calgary Stampeders and advancing to the Western Final in his latest edition of the Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

– Defensive back Jalon-Edwards Cooper missed practice for the Lions on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Stampeders on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– With a career-high 18 sacks, Mathieu Betts became the first BC Lion to lead the league since Keron Williams tallied 12 in 2012. He registered one sack on nine occasions, two sacks three times and a career-best three sacks in Week 3, en route to setting the single-season Canadian sack record and being nominated for Most Outstanding Canadian (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson goes through every position group to see who has the matchup advantage between the Stampeders and Lions in the Western Semi-Final (CFL.ca).

– The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders will face off in Vancouver in the Western Semi-Finals for the second straight year. The Leos got a 30-16 win in 2022 but the Stamps won their latest matchup 41-16 at the BC Place in Week 20 to secure their post-season spot. CFL.ca’s brings you three stats that could be the difference in the matchup (CFL.ca).

– The the Western Semi-Final starts at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Calgary Stampeders take on the BC Lions at BC Place. Check out where you can watch the game (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Kai Gray was one of three rookies to make 18 starts this season. The Lincoln University product registered 56 total tackles and a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown in Week 16. He added four pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss and was nominated for Most Outstanding Rookie (CFL.ca).

– Check out the final PFF grades for defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and running back Kevin Brown in the final 2023 Player Grades Powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Rob Vanstone takes a look at 10 noteworthy achievements by members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (Riderville.com).

– Saskatchewan’s pass-rushing unit was one of the bright spots of the 2023 season for the Roughriders and finished with a high grade in the final Team Grades Powered by PFF (CFL.ca)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Brady Oliveira led the league by establishing career-highs in rushing yards (1,534), yards from scrimmage (2,016) and total touchdowns (13 – nine rushing and four receiving), earning two CFL Awards nominations in the process (CFL.ca).

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers don’t play for another week, but the three-time running West Division leaders are front of mind for the CFL Simulation (CFL.ca).

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added veteran receiver Markeith Ambles to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters on Tuesday that he planned to use both Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz on Saturday, when the Ticats travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final. Global’s Rick Zamperin shared the news from Hamilton (CFL.ca)

– The Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday they have signed American running back De’Montre Tuggle (CFL.ca).

– The Alouettes and Ticats will face off in the Eastern Semi-Final for the third consecutive season with the second straight at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. CFL.ca brings you three stats that could decide the matchup (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– In his first season as a regular starter in the CFL, Chad Kelly guided the Argonauts to a franchise-best 16-2 record, tying the all-time mark for victories set by Edmonton in 1989. He passed for 4,123 yards and 23 touchdowns, while adding 8 more on the ground and earned a nomination for Most Outstanding Player, while head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has also received a nomination for Coach of the Year (CFL.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts have announced on Tuesday the signing of National linebacker Brian Harelimana (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce will return to the team in 2024 for his second season with the team (TSN.ca).

– Jeremiah Masoli wants to return to the REDBLACKS next year after suffering an injury that cost him almost the entire 2023 season (Tim Baines, Ottawa Sun)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Marc-Antoine Dequoy tallied a career-high 80 defensive plays, including ten takeaways with five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He added six pass knockdowns and led the CFL with two interceptions returned for touchdowns, including a league-best 108-yard effort in Week 17 to earn a nomination for Most Outstanding Canadian (CFL.ca).

– The Alouettes opened their week of practice ahead of the matchup against the Ticats in the Eastern Semi-Finals without five players, including wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (CFL.ca).

– Als’ general manager Danny Maciocia is thrilled with the season his team is having so far (TSN.ca).