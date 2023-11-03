REDBLACKS part ways w/ OC Khari Jones

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday morning that the team has parted ways with assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Khari Jones.

“On behalf of the Ottawa REDBLACKS, I’d like to thank Khari Jones for his contributions to our organization and his professionalism over the last year,” said REDBLACKS’ head coach Bob Dyce.

“Coach Jones gives everything he has to his role as a coach in the CFL, and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Jones was hired by the REDBLACKS on December 3, 2022 and served as the offensive play-caller for the 2023 season.

The REDBLACKS’ 2023 season veered in unpredictable directions at the quarterback position, a key factor in the team’s 4-14 finish.

Jeremiah Masoli was slow to return from the season-ending injury he suffered in 2022, making his debut in Week 5. The veteran pivot went down with a torn Achilles tendon in that debut game. Backup Nick Arbuckle was replaced by second-year pivot Tyrie Adams after the team’s first two games, but suffered a torn ACL in his second game under centre.

After Masoli’s injury, the team turned to its fourth quarterback, Dustin Crum. The rookie made 266-385 passes for 3,109 yards and 10 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. A tremendous scrambler, Crum rushed 97 times for 741 yards and nine touchdowns. The 24-year-old was the team’s selection for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Prior to this season in Ottawa, Jones spent part of the 2022 season as a football operations consultant with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, following his departure from the Montreal Alouettes. Jones initially joined Montreal in 2019 and was named the head coach of the team following training camp that year.

Jones began his coaching career in 2009 with the Tiger-Cats, where he led the quarterbacks in his first two seasons before being promoted to offensive coordinator the following year. In 2012 and 2013, he coached the Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterbacks, helping the team win the Grey Cup in his second season with club. In 2014, he was appointed the BC Lions’ offensive coordinator and held that position until 2017.

A native of Sacramento, CA, Jones enjoyed a nine-season career as a CFL quarterback, 11 seasons in the professional ranks, wearing the colours of the Lions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Calgary Stampeders and the Tiger-Cats. In 2001, he earned the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award. He has also played in the Arena Football League and in the World League of American Football (later called NFL Europe).