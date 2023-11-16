Betts On Yourself: Lions’ DL wins Most Outstanding Defensive Player

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The odds were in favour of Mathieu Betts.

The National defensive lineman was presented with the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award on Thursday night in a ceremony at the Fallsview Casino & Resort in Niagara Falls.

Betts became the first BC Lion to lead the league in sacks since Keron Williams tallied 12 in 2012. The Laval product also established a new career mark with 44 defensive tackles, while adding two special teams tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sack fumbles and a blocked punt. He registered one sack on nine occasions, two sacks three times and a career-best three sacks in Week 3, en route to setting the single-season sack record for a National player with 18.

“From a strictly football standpoint, I would say my speed and my high effort is something I take great pride in,” reflected Betts upon his efforts this season.

110th GREY CUP

» Qwan’tez Stiggers takes home Most Outstanding Rookie honours

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the 110th Grey Cup

» Costabile: Five Alouettes to watch in the 110th Grey Cup

The pass rusher was part of a BC Lions team that finished second in the West Division with a 12-6 record, beating the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final before losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final.

“It’s truly unbelievable,” said Betts about putting his name beside other BC Lions to win the award like Cameron Wake and Brent Johnson. “Obviously Brent Johnson, ever since I stepped foot with the Lions organization I had friends who have been talking to me about him. Cameron Wake, he’s one of the staples of the CFL if somebody wants success.”

Betts bested his previous career high of seven sacks established in 2022 and headlined a Lions defence that finished second in the CFL in sacks with 55.

Adarius Pickett of the Toronto Argonauts was the runner-up for the award after showcasing his versatility and all-round ability with a total of 144 defensive plays. He recorded seven or more defensive tackles on eight occasions en route to a career-high 105 – the sixth-most in franchise history – and added 19 special teams tackles. Pickett was the cornerstone of an Argonauts squad that finished first in run defence, allowing 84 yards per game, and first with 68 sacks.