Top Dog: Argos’ Kelly named 2023 CFL George Reed MOP

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Toronto Argonauts were heavily featured at the CFL Awards after a 16-win regular season in 2023.

Five Argos heard their names called on Thursday night, headlined by quarterback Chad Kelly winning the 2023 George Reed Most Outstanding Player.

The MOP award has been re-named in honour of legendary Saskatchewan Roughrider George Reed, in memory of one of the greatest running backs of all-time, who sadly passed away in October. Reed — who will forever be remembered for the many records he held and the countless community members’ lives he uplifted — will now have his lasting legacy imprinted on all future winners of the league’s most coveted individual award.

The 29-year-old led the Double Blue to a franchise-best 16-2 record in his first year as a starter, tying the all-time mark for victories set by Edmonton in 1989.

Kelly passed for 4,123 yards and 23 touchdowns, while adding eight more on the ground. He led the league with 10.5 yards per pass attempt and was one of four pivots to reach 4,000 passing yards. At 15-1, Kelly set the league record for winning percentage by a starting quarterback at .938 (minimum 14 starts).

After leading a go-ahead drive in the 109th Grey Cup for the Argonauts, Kelly took over the job full time after the departure of McLeod Bethel-Thompson and led the Argonauts to their best regular season record in franchise history.

Joining Kelly in the awards were fellow Argonauts Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen, Most Outstanding Special Teamer Javon Leake, Most Outstanding Rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers and Coach of the Year Ryan Dinwiddie.

The runner-up for Most Outstanding Player was Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira, who earlier in the night was named Most Outstanding Canadian after besting his previous career-high of 1,001 rushing yards by more than 500 to total 1,534.The running back became the second Canadian to reach the 1,500 milestone and 2,000 yards from scrimmage, while also leading the league with seven 100-plus rushing yard games and set career-highs in receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).