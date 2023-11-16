CFL’s brightest stars set to shine at CFL Awards

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a player in Brady Oliveira’s position going into Thursday’s CFL Awards. In fact, it’s been a decade.

2013 was the last time a running back took home Most Outstanding Player honours. That was also the last time we saw a player double up as MOP and Most Outstanding Canadian. Of course, that player was Jon Cornish of the Calgary Stampeders. Ten years later, Winnipeg’s Oliveira has a great chance to do the exact same thing.

Oliveira is the West Division’s nominee for both awards after a stellar 2023 campaign. His 1,534 rushing yards not only led the league by almost 400 yards, but was also the league’s highest rushing total since Cornish racked up 1,813 in that same 2013 season.

Oliveira’s numbers went beyond just what he did on the ground. With a career best 482 receiving yards, Oliveira went over the coveted 2,000 mark in offensive yards. His nine rushing touchdowns led all tailbacks and, with four more through the air, he also led all non-quarterbacks with 13 offensive touchdowns. Oliveira truly was outstanding in 2023.

But Oliveira’s competition is stiff for both awards.

Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player and his season fits the bill. Yes, Kelly and Toronto had a rough outing in the Eastern Final, but that doesn’t take away from what the first year starter accomplished during the regular season.

Kelly finished near the top of the league in all kinds of categories in 2023. He led all quarterbacks by averaging 10.5 yards per attempt. Kelly also finished high with 4,123 passing yards (fourth), 23 passing touchdowns (third), a 109.6 quarterback rating (second), and eight rushing touchdowns (second).

Representing the East for Most Outstanding Canadian is Montreal’s Marc-Antoine Dequoy after a breakout season. In just his second full CFL campaign, Dequoy starred all season at safety and finished with 57 defensive tackles. Dequoy’s five interception was tied for second overall while his two defensive touchdowns tied him for the league lead.

Born and raised in Montreal, Dequoy played his Cégep football in his hometown before moving on to the Université de Montréal to play with the Carabins. Now in his third season with the Alouettes, Dequoy saved his best moment for (almost) last when he returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown in last weekend’s Eastern Final.

Taming Toronto

The battle for Most Outstanding Canadian between Oliveira and Dequoy is the only award not being contested by a member of the Argos. That’s right: every other major 2023 award could end up going Toronto’s way. That’s how dominant the Argonauts were during the regular season.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is up for a third straight Coach of the Year nod after guiding the team to a 16-2 finish. As a result, Toronto tied the 1989 Edmonton Football Team with the most wins in league history and topped the prior franchise record of 15 from 1996 and 1997. After finishing as runner-up the last two seasons, Dinwiddie has his best chance yet of winning the award Thursday night.

And for a third straight season, Dinwiddie is going head-to-head with Winnipeg’s Mike O’Shea. I’m sure the two-time defending Coach of the Year would love to make it three straight after the 14-4 Bombers finished on top of the West Division for a third consecutive year. But, with his team in the Grey Cup for a fourth straight season, O’Shea has another trophy on his mind.

Toronto’s Adarius Pickett is up for Most Outstanding Defensive Player after one of the most devastating SAM linebacker seasons we’ve ever seen. Pickett racked up 105 defensive tackles, which was good for third overall, to go along with six sacks and one forced fumble in his first year in double blue.

On the other side of the MODP coin is the record setting Mathieu Betts. The BC defensive end set a new league record for sacks by a Canadian with 18 while also posting the highest total by any player since Montreal’s John Bowman had 19 in 2015.

The Argos are well represented at Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman by right tackle Dejon Allen. In his third season with Toronto, Allen was the anchor of an offensive line that allowed an insanely low 19 sacks during the regular season.

And it’s another member of the Bombers up for the award out West…but it’s not four-time winner Stanley Bryant. Instead, it’s Bryant’s long-time tackle counterpart Jamarcus Hardrick up for the award for the first time. Hardrick was a vital part of a Winnipeg line that allowed just 33 sacks (second overall) and blocked the way for a league best 2,503 rushing yards.

Javon Leake’s breakout season has him representing Toronto for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Leake was electric as he emerged as the league’s most dangerous punt returner in 2023 and finished first overall with 1,216 punt return yards and four touchdowns. It truly was a risk each and every time an opposing team opted to kick in his direction.

Kicker Sean Whyte is the second member of the Lions up for a major award as he faces off against Leake. Whyte was automatic all year long in nailing 50 of 53 field goals, which was good for a sparkling 94.3% accuracy rate. Along the way, Whyte also hit on 44 of 45 extra points in one of the best kicking campaigns we’ve seen in recent years.

The final member of the Argos up for an award is defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers for Most Outstanding Rookie. Still just 21 years old (!), Stiggers finished tied for second with five interceptions in his first professional season. Stiggers also racked up 53 defensive tackles while excelling at both the boundary and field cornerback positions.

The story is similar for West Division nominee Kai Gray of the Elks. Spending time at both boundary and field corner, 26-year-old Gray finished with 54 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. An under the radar signing in January, Gray finished his first year with Edmonton as one of their most promising players.