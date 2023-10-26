Grammy© winner Shaggy to shine on CFL Awards night

HAMILTON — It promises to be an unprecedented CFL Awards night that features football, comedy and one of the world’s top recording artists.

The Canadian Football League and the 2023 Grey Cup Festival announced today that two-time GRAMMY© Award-winning reggae artist Shaggy will take part in the CFL Awards and will perform on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls on Thursday, November 16.

His concert will follow the CFL Awards, which honours the top players in the Canadian Football League, taking place earlier that evening at the Avalon Theatre at Fallsview.

Football fans who hold a ticket to the CFL Awards will also get lower bowl access to Shaggy’s show. Tickets to the CFL Awards, starting at $139, are on sale now! A limited number of VIP floor tickets are available for the CFL Awards, they can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Shaggy fans who just want to attend the concert can buy their tickets starting on Saturday, October 28 at 11 a.m. ET, by clicking HERE. Presale access will be available later today for all Grey Cup Ticket holders and Tiger-Cats season seat holders who will receive instructions via email shortly.

Shaggy is the only Diamond-selling dancehall artist in history and has sold more than 40 million albums to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the Top-40). He is among the top-three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify (along with Bob Marley and Sean Paul).

It was also revealed today that comedian K. Trevor Wilson will join Kate Beirness, the host of the CFL on TSN, as co-hosts of the CFL Awards.

K. Trevor Wilson, best known as the endearing, gentle giant Squirrely Dan on the award-winning Crave original series Letterkenny, is a veteran of the Canadian comedy scene with over 20 years of experience and millions of laughs to his credit. He has taken the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central’s Roast Battles, the Just For Laughs Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, JFL 42 and more. Among his many accolades, the funnyman has been recognized with the 2012 Irwin Barker Homegrown award at Just For Laughs, and he was named the 2014 and 2015 Canadian Organization of Campus Activities Comedian of the Year and Canada’s Best Male Stand Up at the 2015 Canadian Comedy Awards.

This year’s awards will also feature an unprecedented collection of CFL and Tiger-Cats legends involved in the awards show and attending the Shaggy concert.

The CFL Awards and the Shaggy concert are part of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival, a multi-day celebration of football, Canada and the bond between them. The festival leads each year to the Grey Cup game, the national championship of Canadian football. This year’s edition, the 110th, will be played at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 19.

Shaggy’s appearance is another major addition to a musical line-up, which also features country superstar Carrie Underwood, along with opening act Brian Kelley, on Friday, November 17, at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre. And if you want even more music, don’t forget that punk rock legends Green Day are set to electrify the stage during the big game at the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show.

Thanks to a partnership between the 2023 Grey Cup Festival and the Ontario government, free transportation between Hamilton and Niagara Falls will be available to fans who want to be part of the action in both cities. For more information, visit greycupfestival.ca/regional-transportation-service.

Music fans, football fans or just fans of a great time, who are thinking of staying in the Niagara region while attending the 2023 Grey Cup Festival, can learn more at greycupfestival.ca/niagara-hotels.

For a full rundown of all the fun events and activities at the 2023 Grey Cup Festival, please visit greycupfestival.ca.