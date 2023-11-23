Riders extend quarterback Antonio Pipkin

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Antonio Pipkin to a contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Pipkin (six-foot-three, 225 pounds) came over to the Green and White in a mid-season trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in August of 2023. Serving as the short-yardage quarterback, Pipkin recorded 25 rushing attempts for 49 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. In Week 15 against the Edmonton Elks, Pipkin completed a 57-yard pass to Jamal Morrow on a fake quarterback sneak, his lone pass attempt of the season.

The 28-year-old has five years of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Ticats, Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks, and BC Lions. In his career, Pipkin has logged 142 completions for 1,903 yards and six touchdowns through the air while adding 153 carries for 635 yards and 26 majors on the ground.

Collegiately, the Indiana native played 44 games at Tiffin University, registering 10,941 passing yards and 88 touchdowns.