Two More Years: Bombers extend GM Kyle Walters, staff

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed general manager Kyle Walters to a two-year contract extension. Assistant GM/director of U.S. scouting Danny McManus and senior assistant GM/director of player personnel Ted Goveia will also remain with the club.

All three men have played instrumental roles in the success of the franchise, particularly over the last seven years during which the club has posted double-digit win campaigns and advanced to four consecutive Grey Cup games, with championships in 2019 and 2021.

Kyle Walters was first named the 17th general manager in franchise history on November 26, 2013 after previously serving as an assistant coach and assistant GM. The 2024 season will mark his 14th year with the club.

Walters has helped build the Blue Bombers into a CFL powerhouse through the CFL Draft, adept moves in free agency and some shrewd trades along the way. He has been a part of three Grey Cup championship teams, two as the Blue Bombers’ GM in 2019 and 2021 and also as a player with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1999.

McManus was first hired by the Blue Bombers in a personnel capacity in December of 2013 and 2024 will mark his 10th season with the organization. McManus heads up the Blue Bombers U.S. scouting, while working closely with Walters and Goveia in shaping the club’s negotiation list of prospects.

Goveia will also be entering his 10th year with the Blue Bombers in 2024, having first been hired by the club in December of 2013. Goveia has been heavily involved in the scouting department in both Canada and the U.S.