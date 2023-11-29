West Coast Vibes: Touchdown series heads to Victoria in 2024

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Football League (CFL), the BC Lions and the City of Victoria are proud to announce an exciting next step in growing the game across Canada: Touchdown Pacific.

“This is a special day for Canadian football,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Our great game is for all Canadians – it brings us together and it unites us as a country. The Touchdown Series is about opening our game to new fans and new communities, and showing them that the CFL is their league, too.

“From the cheers of the crowd and the impact in the community, to the fun, fast and entertaining action on the field – we can’t wait to deliver the full CFL experience to everyone in Victoria!”

The 2024 edition of Touchdown Pacific will see the BC Lions play host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, August 31 as part of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. Royal Athletic Park, located just outside downtown Victoria, will be home to the contest. The popular community stadium will be expanded to welcome approximately 10,000-14,000 guests, including standing room.

Touchdown Pacific is the latest installment in the Touchdown Series, following five Touchdown Atlantic events that celebrated Canadian football and deepened its imprint throughout the East Coast. The 2023 edition generated over $10M in overall economic impact, benefitting businesses and communities across the region.

Touchdown Pacific represents a step forward for the CFL in supporting grassroots development from coast to coast to coast, and it adds a new chapter to the legacy of the Touchdown Series.

“Through this series of neutral site games, we’re building bridges and helping ensure the future of our game,” said Commissioner Ambrosie. “We’re proud of all we’ve built in Atlantic Canada, and we remain in conversation with a highly engaged and motivated prospective owner in Halifax. That door remains open and that dream is alive.

“Touchdown Pacific was born out of a desire to strengthen the ties between Canadian football and another corner of our amazing country, and we look forward to an incredible event next year!”

The Touchdown Series’ first foray into the West Coast will serve as another milestone for Canadian football in British Columbia next year. In addition to the BC Lions’ upcoming season, the province, the City of Vancouver and BC Place Stadium are set to host the 111th Grey Cup and the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in November.

Additional details surrounding Touchdown Pacific 2024, including ticketing information, associated community events and festivities will be announced at a later date.

​QUOTES

“Our organization is extremely proud to host Touchdown Pacific while continuing the CFL’s tradition of staging regular season games in new and passionate markets. We have long stated that the Lions are British Columbia’s team and being born and raised in Victoria, I am honoured to have the opportunity to see our team play in the provincial capital. The fact Touchdown Pacific adds a new dynamic to Labour Day Weekend in the CFL is just icing on the cake.”

​– Amar Doman, Owner, BC Lions

“During my time at the CFL, we took great pride in taking Touchdown Atlantic to a new level. Touchdown Pacific gives us the opportunity to come all the way west to a market that is passionate about our product. The BC Lions have always maintained a strong season ticket base in Victoria and we are proud to give them a home game in 2024. We are excited to announce more details on tickets early in 2024.”

​– Duane Vienneau, President, BC Lions

“The REDBLACKS are excited to participate in the first-ever Touchdown Pacific next season. Competing in different Canadian markets is a great opportunity to showcase our great game to CFL fans country-wide. We look forward to battling with the Lions late next summer in Victoria.”

​– Adrian Sciarra, President, Ottawa REDBLACKS

“The Touchdown Atlantic series has been a great success in Eastern Canada, and we’re so proud B.C. will be the very first of these games in western Canada. Vancouver Island is an amazing place to kick off the western series! We anticipate thousands will attend this big-ticket event, generating significant economic benefits for Victoria and the South Island and providing the BC Lions a great opportunity to host their fan base in Vancouver Island, and beyond.”

​– Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport of British Columbia

“As a lifelong fan of the CFL, I am thrilled to welcome Touchdown Pacific to Victoria. The passionate fans in our community, combined with our historic natural grass stadium, will make this Labour Day contest a classic football match, and a highlight of the 2024 CFL season, with family friendly festivities beforehand.”

​– Marianne Alto, Mayor, City of Victoria

“Destination Greater Victoria and the Greater Victoria Sport Tourism Commission are proud to support Touchdown Pacific. Events like this are a welcome boost to local businesses in region. Sports tourism is a catalyst for over $100 million in visitor spending in the Greater Victoria area every year. We currently host more than 100 major regional, provincial, national, and international sporting events annually, and there are significant opportunities for continued growth. We welcome fans from coast to coast to experience all that Victoria has to offer at this beautiful time of year on the West Coast.”

​– Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria