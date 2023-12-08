Elks extend Sam Acheampong, sign Arland Bruce IV

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive lineman Sam Acheampong to a one-year extension, the club announced Friday.

Acheampong was acquired by the Double E in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts on July 8. The Wilfrid Laurier product suited up in 12 games for the Elks in 2023, recording 15 defensive tackles and one sack. A Grey Cup champion with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, the Brampton, Ont., native spent parts of three seasons in Toronto (2021-2023) after being selected by the double blue in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft.

In 42 career CFL games, Acheampong has 50 tackles and nine sacks.

In addition, the Elks have signed American wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce played two seasons at the University of Iowa, where he had 44 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games for the Hawkeyes.

Arland’s father, Arland Bruce III, was a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Toronto Argonauts (2004) and B.C. Lions (2011) and was a three-time CFL All-Star in his 12-year CFL career.

The Edmonton Elks will return to the field in 2024 for the club’s 75th CFL season.