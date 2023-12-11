Argos extend OL Isiah Cage

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have extended American offensive lineman Isiah Cage. He was set to become a free agent in February.

RELATED

» Official 2024 Free Agent Tracker

» O’Leary: Five Free Agency game changers

» Argos sign American DB Jordan Jones

Cage, 30, started 10 games at left tackle last season for the Argos as well as the Eastern Final. The six-foot-five, 313-pound Chicago, IL product helped anchor an offensive line that allowed the least amount of quarterback sacks in the CFL (19).

The Boatmen’s longest-tenured Argo, joining the team in May of 2018, Cage has played in 24 games over his five seasons with the team. Cage attended the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire from 2013-2016 where he earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honours three times.