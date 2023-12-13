Als extend receiver Tyson Philpot through 2025

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have extended National wide receiver Tyson Philpot for an additional season. He is now under contract through the 2025 season.

Philpot caught Cody Fajardo‘s game winning touchdown pass with 13 seconds remaining in last month’s 110th Grey Cup game. His winning touchdown took the Alouettes to their eighth title in their history. He ended the game with 63 yards on six receptions.

“Tyson fully deserves this vote of confidence. He is constantly improving and in his case, the best is yet to come,” said Éric Deslauriers, the senior director of football operations and player personnel for the Alouettes. “He has gained experience this year and even though he is only in his second pro season, he has never been afraid to take on more responsibility.”

Philpot (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) played 13 games in 2023 and gained 532 yards on 47 receptions and added five majors. He also had 146 yards on seven kickoff returns. He was named Most Valuable Canadian in the 110th Grey Cup game.

In 2022, the former University of Calgary Dino caught 39 passes for 459 yards, on top of scoring two majors. Philpot also cumulated 342 kickoff return yards, including two he returned for more than 40 yards. He added 153 yards on 11 punt returns. He was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie last year.