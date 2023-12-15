Riders extend defensive back Amari Henderson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Amari Henderson to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Henderson was set to become a free agent in February.

Henderson (six-foot-one, 182 pounds) spent the last two seasons (2022-2023) with the Roughriders after initially signing with the team in January of 2022. In 29 games in Green and White, Henderson recorded 77 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, 10 pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery. In 2023, the 26-year-old was named PFF’s Coverage Player of the Week in Week 10 after only allowing two receptions in coverage for minus two yards.

RELATED

» Watch: Top 10 touchdowns of 2023

» Holiday Cheer: Red Tag + CFL unveil 2024 schedule

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

Henderson initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, spending time on the team’s practice roster. In 2021, Henderson signed with the Minnesota Vikings and played in one preseason game.

The North Carolina native was a standout collegiate player at Wake Forest University where he spent five seasons (2015-2019), playing in 46 career games. As a senior, he was named Second-Team All-ACC by Phil Steele after making 40 defensive tackles, four interceptions, 14 passes defended, and a fumble recovery. His team-leading four interceptions ranked second in the ACC, while his 14 passes defended was fifth in the ACC. He finished up his senior year with an invite to the NFLPA Bowl.

Henderson graduated with 169 career defensive tackles, while ranking fourth in school history with 48 passes defended (seven interceptions, 41 pass knockdowns) and third in school history with 41 pass knockdowns.