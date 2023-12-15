The Weekly Say: One must-see game on the 2024 schedule

TORONTO — There are 81 regular season games on the CFL schedule in 2024. Zeroing in on just one as your favourite is no easy task.

If you find it too daunting, or are looking for some direction on where to start, CFL.ca’s writers have taken on the task for you.

There are the obvious picks, from the four-game offering in Week 1, to the games that you’ve come to count on every year, like the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and the handful of rematch games that go a week later. There’s Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator and of course, the schedule is laced with key rivalry games through the season, along with Sunday night games through the summer.

The writers did a good job of hitting on some of those staple games, as well as digging into individual player storylines, team dynamics and of course, the CFL’s venture out to Victoria, BC on Aug. 31 for the Touchdown Pacific game. Share your pick for one must-see game in 2024 in the comments or on social media.

RELATED

» Holiday Cheer: Red Tag + CFL unveil 2024 schedule

» West Coast Vibes: Touchdown Series heads to Victoria in 2024

» Landry: Plenty of intriguing games early in ’24 schedule

» Can’t Miss: Five games to watch in 2024

Matt Cauz: Give me the game with 25-year-old Tre Ford going up against 24-year-old Dusitn Crum. We get our first offering of that in Week 6, on July 14, with the Ottawa REDBLACKS visiting the Edmonton Elks.

Last time these teams met the Canadian sensation Ford threw for a career high 317 yards and led the Elks in rushing with 74 yards. Crum had an up and down 2023 but how many rookie quarterbacks come into this league and dominate right from the start? He led all quarterbacks in rushing and flashed more than enough to show his potential into become a high-end passer. Think of this game as a check-in to their respective journeys.

Kristina Costabile: I’m most looking forward to Touchdown Pacific between the Lions and REDBLACKS. Touchdown Atlantic always been a party on the east coast and now the party moves to the west. Plus, it’s a bonus added onto OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, which is always the weekend I have circled on my calendar. Win win!

Marshall Ferguson: Week 1 Roughriders at Elks. We all know 2023 was tough for the Elks, but Tre Ford — rightfully — played saviour and has so much to build on moving to 2024. His first test will come against new Riders head coach Corey Mace’s elite defensive tendencies.

José Ferraz: A game I can’t wait for in 2024 is the Week 2 meeting between the Calgary Stampeders and the BC Lions. Not only is it a rematch of the last two Western Semi-Finals, it’s also the opening game at the venue that will host the 111th Grey Cup.

In 2022 these two teams finished tied for second place in the West Division so even though it’s an early-season game, there could be a lot on the line. I’m expecting a big day on and off the field.

Don Landry: Any game in Week 1 for me. I just love the excitement and newness of opening week, when every team is even and every fan has high hopes that this particular season will be special. Because of that, maybe I can even narrow it down to Saskatchewan at Edmonton as we are provided with two previously down on their luck, non-playoff teams who are really counting on 2024 being so very different for them.

Jamie Nye: Cody Fajardo didn’t play the Riders at all in the 2023, because of an injury in their only matchup. This year will be his first visit to Saskatchewan since his departure so I’ll be interested to see the reception he gets at Mosaic Stadium on August 16th.

Chris O’Leary: There are a lot of choices here, but one game beyond the season opener and all of the pillar events/moments in the schedule screams out must-watch to me. Week 4, with the Als visiting the Argos can’t get here fast enough. The Argos will have spent the entire off-season stewing over how their 2023 campaign was spoiled by the Als (they can commiserate with the Ticats and Blue Bombers if they need some company). Getting the Als back at BMO Field that early in the season promises to be an emotionally-driven game and a good mental hurdle for the team and Chad Kelly to try to clear.