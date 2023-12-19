A look at the top defensive pending free agents

The assignment of finding the top 10 defensive players on the CFL free agent list was a little easier a few weeks ago, to be honest.

Since then Darnell Sankey, Shawn Lemon, and Willie Jefferson have signed extensions.

Oh, I know a player that will definitely be an under the radar selection; Stavros Katsantonis, who also signed a new deal.

Okay, how about a little bit more under the radar; Amari Henderson put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, thanks to the talent level of the Canadian Football League and the annual lengthy list of free agents, there are more to choose from.

And instead of 10, here’s a starting 12… and a few extras.

Defensive End

Bryce Carter and Mathieu Betts and Lorenzo Mauldin IV

Yes, I’m cheating already because I know how much coaches love their defensive line rotations so I’m allowed to have them as well!

Bryce Carter burst on to the scene this year opposite of last year’s sack leader Lornezo Mauldin IV. He’s only 25 years old so he’ll be one of the younger defensive free agents that teams will try to lock up to a longer term deal if the REDBLACKS don’t sign him first.

I also had to include Mauldin in the mix because Carter was given a lot more man-to-man looks while attention, especially early in the season, went to shutting down one of the best pass rushers in the CFL. Just because his numbers took a dip this season, shouldn’t equate to him falling off the radar of the league’s general managers.

Then you have this years sack king, Mathieu Betts. The Lions brought him on as an under the radar signing a few years ago after it didn’t work out for him in Edmonton and he’s blossomed into the pass rusher the Elks were hoping when they originally drafted him third overall. He’s been every bit of a third overall pick since joining the Lions!

Defensive Tackle

Dylan Wynn and Mike Rose and Shawn Oakman

I’m keeping the defensive line rotation going with this trio. Dylan Wynn and Mike Rose have been some of the top defensive tackles in the league for the last half dozen years or so. Every year, if they are free agents, they’ve been among my favourites to go after if you’re playing the game. This year is no exception.

Shawn Oakman is a great rotational player for the Toronto Argonauts and his size creates so many problems for interior offensive linemen across the league. He is a bigger Willie Jefferson, if that could even be possible.

Weakside Linebacker

Tyrice Beverette, Wynton McManis

Okay, I know there is rarely a linebacker rotation but c’mon. I can’t choose between these two! Tyrice Beverette and Wynton McManis are absolute ballers. They are all over the field and they can actually play multiple linebacker positions if tasked. If I was actually doing a top 10 list, they’d both be on that list so they have to share the spotlight at the WLB.

Middle Linebacker

Ben Hladik

When the BC Lions traded former first overall pick Jordan Williams, we were all a bit surprised. One of the top Canadian linebackers being shipped off seemed like the Lions were going to leave a giant hole in the middle of their defence.

But they had faith in their linebacking depth and the third round pick out of UBC didn’t disappoint. He had nearly 60 tackles in 2022, so the Lions knew he had it in him. Now after hitting the century mark in tackles his stock is rising across the league.

Strongside Linebacker

Adarius Pickett

One of the biggest free signings for the Argonauts last year could be one of the biggest for any team if he shakes free. Pickett was a monster in Montreal and was again this past season for Toronto. Pickett is another versatile player and his 105 tackles from the SAM position shows that the Argonauts were playing him all over the place. He’d make a lot of defences better across the CFL.

Safety

Tunde Adeleke

The injury to Adeleke means he might have slipped from a few memories among CFL fans but he definitely hasn’t for CFL general managers. When healthy Adeleke can be a game changer from the safety position. He’s been getting better and better in his years in Hamilton after coming over from the Stampeders in 2019. With the team already signing Stavros Katsantonis to a deal, you have to wonder if Adeleke will indeed find his way to free agency day in February.

Halfbacks

Deatrick Nichols and Marcus Sayles

Deatrick Nichols is already a two-time CFL All-Star and had my vote to be a three-time CFL All-Star in 2023. Teams are definitely aware of No. 1 for the Bombers and now rarely throw his way.

It’s interesting that Sayles is the other halfback on this list because it was Sayles who Nichols had to replace in Winnipeg after Sayles helped the Bombers win their first Grey Cup in 2019. Sayles was part of a tremendous secondary with the Lions in 2023 and had the respect of his peers again with a CFLPA All-Star nod this past season.

Cornerbacks

Demerio Houston and Brandin Dandridge

Demerio Houston was so close to knocking down what ended up being the game winning touchdown last month. He’s one of the best cover corners in the league and only a perfect route and throw could have beat him. He was a first time All-Star in 2023 and quarterbacks know the ballhawk is lurking when they attempt to throw it his way after a league-high seven interceptions.

Brandin Dandridge really came into his own as a playmaker for Ottawa this season. After playing just 18 games in his first three seasons with the REDBLACKS, he played in a career-high 13 with a career-high five interceptions. He took two back for touchdowns as he also showed his ability to run in space as a top return man in the CFL this past season. You almost get a two for one if you sign the veteran DB.

Houston and Dandridge were No. 1 and No. 2 in takeaways this season across the league.