Argos extend WR Tommy Nield, DB Jamie Harry

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Thursday that they have extended National wide receiver Tommy Nield and National defensive back Jamie Harry. Both were set to become free agents in February.

Nield, 24, had a career year in 2023 after posting 32 receptions for 384 yards in nine games played. The fourth-round draft choice by the Argos in the 2021 CFL Draft out of McMaster University has spent three years with the Boatmen, totaling 575 yards on 42 catches with one touchdown.

Harry, 29, played five games with the Argos last season, recording 12 tackles after being signed in August. The six-foot-two, 217-pound defensive back was an original draft choice of the Boatmen in 2019, 38th overall, but was released and signed by BC that season, playing in one game for the Lions. The University of Ottawa alum would play 10 games for BC in 2021 and two in 2022 before being released and signing with Edmonton, where he would get in nine games for the Elks.

For his career, Harry has tallied 37 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles over four seasons.