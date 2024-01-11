REDBLACKS extend DL Nigel Romick

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have kept one of their original players, extending defensive lineman Nigel Romick through the 2024 Canadian Football League season. He was set to become a free agent in February.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play my entire career here in Ottawa and now it’s even more special playing in front of my wife and two kids,” said Romick. “I can’t wait to get back to business and help bring this organization and R Nation another Grey Cup. I couldn’t see myself in any other colours!”

RELATED

» REDBLACKS sign National DB Ty Cranston to extension

» Nye: Eight pending FAs missing from the top 30 list

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

Romick, 32, suited up in 16 games for the REDBLACKS last season. The Thunder Bay, Ont. native was again a contributor on special teams, posting 10 total tackles.

Drafted in the third round, 23rd overall by Ottawa in 2014, Romick has spent all nine seasons of his CFL career in the nation’s capital.

Through 89 career games he has recorded 101 total tackles and a sack.