Stamps, Begelton agree to extension through 2025

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Reggie Begelton to a contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. The new agreement now runs an additional year through the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old Beaumont, Tex., native is coming off a 2023 season in which he earned Canadian Football League All-Star honours as he was the Stamps’ leader in receptions (86), receiving yards (1,119) and receiving touchdowns (five).

RELATED

» Check Them Out: Pending Stampeder free agents

» O’Leary: Dickenson, Stamps open to change in 2024

» Rene Paredes, Stamps agree to one-year extension

» Rose, Stamps agree on two-year extension

Despite missing three games, the veteran slotback ranked second in the CFL in catches and sixth in receiving yards. Begelton had four games with at least 100 receiving yards this season including a 203-yard performance against Toronto.

In addition, Begelton was the 2023 winner of the Stamps’ Herm Harrison Memorial Award for outstanding community service.

Since joining the Red and White in 2017, Begelton has played 68 career regular-season games and accumulated 329 catches for 4,445 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is a two-time West Division and CFL All-Star.