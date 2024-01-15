Elks, Purifoy agree to one-year extension

EDMONTON — Loucheiz Purifoy is staying in Green and Gold.

The seven-year veteran has signed a one-year contract extension, the club announced Monday. Purifoy was set to become a free agent in February.

The defensive back suited up in 15 games for the Double E in 2023, totalling 49 defensive tackles. The 31-year-old also ranked second on the team with three interceptions and led the team in defensive touchdowns with two interception returns for a touchdown.

The Florida product has appeared in 116 games regular season games, with the BC Lions (2016, 2017, 2022), Ottawa RedBlacks (2018), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018, 2019, 2021), and Edmonton Elks (2023). He was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 and has 331 defensive tackles, eights sacks, 19 interceptions and six forced fumbles in his CFL career.

In addition, the Elks announced they have signed American wide receiver Charles Headen III.

Headen III is coming off a standout 2023 season with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League (IFL), where he was named Special Teams Player of the Year, racking up 1,143 return yards (22.0-yard average) and a league high six kickoff return touchdowns in 15 games. The five-foot-nine receiver briefly signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022 and BC Lions in 2023.

Collegiately, the Philadelphia, PA, native played four seasons (2016-2019) of NCAA Division II football at Shippensburg University. In 34 games with the Raiders, he recorded 80 receptions for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns. He would transfer to Southern Methodist University for his senior season in 2021, suiting up in two games.