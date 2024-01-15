Stamps extend LB Cameron Judge through 2025

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are working ahead to retain one of the key pieces of their defence.

The Stamps have signed national linebacker Cameron Judge to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday. The new agreement now runs an additional year through the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

Judge has been the team’s nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award in each of his two seasons as a member of the Red and White. He was acquired by the Stampeders in a trade with Toronto on Feb. 4, 2022.

In 17 starts at the weak-side linebacker position during the 2023 campaign, Judge amassed a career-high 90 tackles and a team-leading five interceptions including a pick-six in the Stamps’ critical Week 19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He followed up that performance with six tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception in a win at BC that helped Calgary clinch a playoff spot.

Judge’s total of five interceptions was tied for second-most in the CFL. His 106 defensive plays also included one special-teams tackle, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three knockdowns. He added eight tackles and one sack during the Western Semi-Final.

In 64 career regular-season games for Calgary, Saskatchewan and Toronto, Judge has 283 tackles including 11 tackles for loss, 22 special-teams stops, 14 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and 10 knockdowns. He has scored four defensive touchdowns – three on interceptions and one on a fumble return.