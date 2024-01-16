Bombers sign All-Star OL Bryant to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The trenches are secure in Winnipeg after the Bombers announced on Tuesday they have agreed to terms on a one-year extension with left tackle Stanley Bryant. Bryant was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13.

Bryant (six-foot-five, 319 pounds, East Carolina University; born: May 7, 1986, in Goldsboro, N.C.) returns in 2024 for his ninth season with the Blue Bombers and 14th in the Canadian Football League, including his days with the Calgary Stampeders (2010-2014).

The most-decorated offensive lineman in Canadian Football League history, Bryant is a four-time winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022) and a seven-time CFL All-Star.

Bryant was steady again in 2023 and was named a West Division All-Star in the process – his eighth nomination – and was a key figure in a Blue Bombers offence that finished first in the CFL in scoring while helping Brady Oliveira earn his first rushing title.

Bryant began his CFL career with the Stampeders in 2010 and was twice named that club’s top offensive lineman. He signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2015 and has been honoured as the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman six times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Over the course of his CFL career, Bryant has suited up for 203 games – including 170 with the Blue Bombers – and has started in all of them.