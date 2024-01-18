Ticats add five American players

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday that they have signed five American players including defensive back Shabari Davis Jr., receivers Cameron Batson, Kaylon Geiger and Devon Williams and offensive lineman Brendan Bordner.

Davis Jr., 26, spent time with the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars (2022) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot, 193-pound of Garden City, GA also spent time in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons. Davis played 52 games over five seasons at Southeast Missouri State University, registering 98 total tackles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Batson, 28, suited up in 27 games over three seasons with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans (2018-2021), registering 22 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns and also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2022). The five-foot-eight, 175-pound native of Oklahoma City, OK played 48 games over four seasons at Texas Tech University (2014-2017), registering 154 receptions for 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Geiger, 26, suited up in three games for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The five-foot-10, 180-pound native of Fort Worth, TX played 13 games over one season at Texas Tech University (2021), totalling 44 receptions, for 533 yards and one touchdown. Before joining the Red Raiders, Geiger suited up in 23 games over two seasons at Troy University (2019-2020), registering 141 receptions for 1,625 yards and eight touchdowns.

Williams, 23, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens (2022), after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-five, 211-pound native of Lancaster, CA played 18 games over two seasons at the University of Oregon (2020-2021), registering 50 receptions for 843 yards and six touchdowns. Williams began his collegiate career at the University of Southern California where he suited up in 12 games over one season (2018), registering four receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Bordner, 24, suited up in 12 games, including 12 starts at left tackle at Florida Atlantic University (2022). Before joining the Owls, the six-foot-five, 305-pound native of Columbus, Ohio played 41 games over four seasons at Rutgers University (2018-2021).