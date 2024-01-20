Bombers sign Drew Wolitarsky to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with National receiver Drew Wolitarsky, the team announced on Saturday. He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Wolitarsky (6-2, 224, Minnesota; born: March 22, 1995, in Santa Clarita, CA) returns in 2024 for his seventh season with the Blue Bombers after originally being selected by the club as a supplemental pick in the 2017 CFL Draft.

The 2023 season was Wolitarsky’s best of his six years with the Blue Bombers as he set career highs in receptions (47), receiving yards (668) and touchdowns (six) while suiting up for all 18 regular season games as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup. In his more than 86 CFL games, he has 194 receptions for 2,551 yards and 17 career touchdowns.

Wolitarsky was born in California, but is listed as a Canadian under the CFL’s rules as his mother hails from Montreal. Prior to the 2017 Supplemental Draft, he provided proof of Canadian citizenship to qualify as a national player.

Wolitarsky finished his college career at Minnesota with 130 catches – then tied for eighth all-time in Gophers history – while his 1,749 receiving yards ranked ninth.