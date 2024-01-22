Argos add Demetrious Maxie, Dominic Picard to coaching staff

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have hired former Argonaut players Demetrious Maxie as defensive line coach and Dominic Picard as running backs coach, the team announced on Monday.

Maxie is back in Double Blue after winning two Grey Cups with the Argos during his five years with the team. The two-time CFL All-Star played 67 regular season and eight playoff games for the Argos between 1996-1999 and 2002, hoisting the Grey Cup in ’96 and ’97. All in all, Maxie would play 14 CFL seasons and 167 games with Toronto, Edmonton, Baltimore, Montreal, Saskatchewan, and Calgary, winning his first championship with Baltimore in ’95.

D-Max, as he is affectionately known, started his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010, The University of Texas El Paso as a defensive line and linebackers coach. The Louisiana native would coach defensive lines in high school and college between 2012 and 2015 before coming back to the CFL with Edmonton as the Elk’s linebackers coach from 2016-2017 and defensive line coach from 2018-2023.

Picard returns to Toronto but this time as the team’s running backs coach. The former third-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2006 spent three seasons in the ‘Peg before playing 54 regular season games and two playoff games in Toronto from 2009 to 2011. Picard would finish his career with stints in Saskatchewan, Winnipeg again, and Montreal from 2012-2016. The offensive lineman would play 151 CFL games over his 10-year career, winning a Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013 and being named a Division All-Star with Toronto in 2011. He was named his team’s top offensive lineman three times over his career and top Canadian once.

Following his playing career, the Quebec native began coaching at his high school alma mater in 2016 where he was the head coach, offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach. The Laval alum would coach CEGEP from 2020-2022 before jumping into U SPORTS at the University of Sherbrooke as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2023.