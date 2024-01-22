Ferland, Riders agree to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have extended another one of their own.

The Riders announced on Monday they have signed National offensive lineman Logan Ferland to a two-year contract extension. The news come on the same day that the team announced the extension of kicker Brett Lauther. Ferland was set to become a free agent on February 13.

Ferland (six-foot-five, 306 pounds) started all 18 games at right guard in 2023, setting a career high in games played. He showed great versatility along the line when, on two occasions (Week 3 vs. Calgary and Week 13 vs. Winnipeg), injuries forced him to shift to right tackle. The Roughriders went on to win both games. The 26-year-old helped open holes for running back Jamal Morrow, who rushed for 907 yards. Ferland recorded an 83.3 pass blocking grade in Week 20 according to Pro Football Focus, finishing as the highest-graded offensive lineman in the CFL that week. He was also voted the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Lineman for the second straight season.

The Melfort, Saskatchewan native initially joined the Roughriders as a territorial junior in 2019, spending that season on the practice roster while still playing for the Regina Thunder. He earned a starting role with the Roughriders in 2021, playing 13 games at left guard, before moving to centre for his final start of the 14-game regular season. He also started at left guard in the Western Semi-Final and Western Final and played the most snaps of any Roughrider player in 2021. He started 15 games at left guard during the 2022 season, helping place two Rider running backs among the top six CFL rushers.

An accomplished junior player, Ferland won the Prairie Football Conference’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award as a graduating player in 2019. The previous year, Ferland was named a CJFL All-Canadian and was a unanimous selection to the PFC All-Star team — of which he was a member for four consecutive seasons (2016 to 2019).