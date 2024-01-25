FA Most Wanted: A thunderous running back

TORONTO — AJ Ouellette‘s career has mimicked his playing style. Once he starts to get rolling, there’s no stopping him.

The power back for the Toronto Argonauts has gotten better and better ever since entering the CFL. After serving as a complementary piece his first two years with the Argos, Ouellette more than doubled his rushing yards total in 2023 on his way to being named an East Division All-Star. He finished the season with 1,009 rushing yards and eight majors in only 15 games for an Argonauts team that clinched the East Division with a month to spare.

The American rusher has been efficient since his college days at Ohio. As a Bobcat, Ouellette rushed for 4,345 yards and 38 touchdowns, including 1,518 yards and 14 scores in his final collegiate season.

Ouellette was also productive in the Eastern Final against the Montreal Alouettes, tallying 108 yards from scrimmage, including 71 on the ground in only 14 carries.

The veteran running back is now set to become a free agent on February 13 if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Double Blue, figuring to draw plenty of attention if he decides to explore his options.

The first one would be to a return to Toronto as the lead man in the backfield for a team that figures to remain just as explosive. The Argos led the league in first down yards (7.44) thanks to a versatile offence that could win in multiple ways, with quarterback Chad Kelly finding explosives through the air while Ouellette pummeled opponents on the ground.

Should No. 34 decide to wear different colours in 2024, an intriguing option would be the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. With running back Brady Oliveira also set to become a free agent in February if he’s not extended by then, Ouellette would be able to preserve a physical presence in the Bombers backfield. His power running style would fit very well within Buck Pierce’s offence and would project to do well when October and November rolls around in Winnipeg.

Another alternative would be the REDBLACKS. Ottawa is reshaping its offence by adding quarterback Dru Brown and bringing back wide receiver Dominique Rhymes, so it would make sense to add Ouellette to complete a three-headed threat that could give them that versatility that Toronto displayed in 2023. Leading rusher Devonte Williams is also a pending free agent, opening the way for a change at the position should both players not sign extensions with their teams before the start of the free agency period.