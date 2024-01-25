Riders sign National OL Philip Blake to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Philip Blake to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. Blake was set to become a free agent in February.

Blake (six-foot-three, 310 pounds) suited up for six games for the Roughriders in 2023 after recovering from an injury sustained in the preseason. An instant boost to the offensive line, Blake helped running backs Jamal Morrow and Frankie Hickson earn nearly 400 yards rushing after his return to the lineup.

RELATED

» Fine, Riders agree to two-year extension

» Corey Mace, Roughriders announce 2024 coaching staff

» Riders, Lauther agree to three-year extension

» Run it Back: Alford, Riders agree to one-year extension

» Landry: Riders poised to be a player magnet in free agency

Blake became a Grey Cup Champion after a strong 2022 season along the Toronto Argonauts offensive line. He appeared in 17 regular season games, as well as the East Final and Grey Cup and helped the Argos’ running backs rush for more than 1,000 yards combined and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thomas lead the league in passing yards on route to a Grey Cup win against Winnipeg. Blake initially signed with the Argos in 2020 and went on to play 11 games in 2021.

Prior to the Argos, Blake played five seasons in the CFL, including 11 games with the Roughriders (2018-2019) and 57 games with the Montreal Alouettes (2015-2018). Blake was selected by the Alouettes in the third round, 23rd overall, of the 2011 CFL Draft and by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Broncos and the Cardinals before signing with the Alouettes in 2015.

Blake played 38 collegiate games at Baylor University (2009-2011), starting in all of them, and lined up at both right tackle and centre. He was named First Team All-Big-12 as a senior.