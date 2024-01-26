Elks sign American quarterback Malik Henry

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Malik Henry, the club announced Friday.

Henry is fresh off leading the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League (NAL) to the championship game in 2023. The 25-year-old pivot led the league in passing yards (3,116), passing touchdowns (60) and had an NAL record 10 touchdown passes in game against the West Texas Warbirds last season.

In 2022, he split the season between the Cobras and Jacksonville Sharks, appearing in 12 total games, passing for 1,836 yards and 38 touchdowns. Prior to joining the NAL, Henry played one season with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League (IFL) in 2021, where he threw for 778 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games.

The Inglewood, Calif., native finished his college career at the University of Nevada (2019), playing in three games with the Wolf Pack, passing for 593 yards and one touchdown. Henry originally committed to Florida State in 2016 before transferring to Independence Community College for the next two years (2017-18). His best season came in 2017, where he suited up in 10 games, leading the Pirates to a 9-2 record and a Midwestern Bowl victory.

The six-foot-two quarterback was one of the stars of the hit Netflix reality show ‘Last Chance U’ during its third season. Last Chance U takes a look inside the world of college football, chronicling the stories of players and coaches in the classroom and on the field.