Stampeders extend RB Peyton Logan, LB Darius Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American running back and kick returner Peyton Logan and American linebacker Darius Williams, the team announced on Saturday. Both players had been eligible to become free agents on Feb. 13.

Logan and Williams have been key players on special teams during their time with the Red and White. Logan has a total of 2,078 kick-return yards and two return touchdowns in 22 career regular season games with the Stamps while Williams was first on the team and was second in the Canadian Football League in 2023 with 22 special teams tackles.

Logan was the Stampeders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022 after finishing second in the CFL with 2,078 all-purpose yards.

In 2023, he played six regular season games and carried the ball 17 times for 169 yards and a touchdown, 22 punt returns for 175 yards, 16 kickoff returns for 333 yards and one missed field goal return for 24 yards. His best offensive performance came in an Oct. 20 game at BC when he rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Logan was injured after colliding with a BC player on a kickoff return during the Western Semi-Final but is expected to ready for the start of training camp in May.

Williams suited up for 16 regular season games in 2023 and in addition to his team-leading 22 special teams tackles, he contributed four defensive stops including one tackle for loss. He added one defensive tackle and one special-teams stop in the Western Semi-Final.

In 25 career games for the Red and White, Williams has 14 defensive tackles, 28 special-teams tackles and one sack.