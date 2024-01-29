Chris Kolankowski, Bombers agree to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with National centre Chris Kolankowski. He was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13.

Kolankowski (six-foot-one, 309 pounds; York; born: February 7, 1992, in Etobicoke, ON.) returns in 2024 for his seventh CFL season and fourth with the Blue Bombers.

Originally selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the sixth round, 49th overall, of the 2016 CFL Draft, Kolankowski dressed for 22 games during his days with the Argos before joining the Blue Bombers in February of 2020.

Kolankowski stepped in for an injured Michael Couture at centre in 2022 and started 15 games that season. Last year he became the Blue Bombers starting centre while starting all 18 regular-season games, plus the Western Final and Grey Cup. He was at the heart of a dominant offensive line that helped the offence finish first in scoring and saw Zach Collaros lead the league in passing.

Kolankowski spent five years at York, winning the Mike Benevides Lineman of the Year Award in 2015 and the Tom Arnott Award for Hard Work and Character in 2013.