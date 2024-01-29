Riders sign National DB Nelson Lokombo to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Nelson Lokombo to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. He was set to become a free agent on February 13.

Lokombo (5’11-190) was selected by the Roughriders in the first round, second overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft. The 24-year-old has since played 23 career games and made five starts, notching 18 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. Lokombo also contributed on special teams where he tallied four special teams tackles.

A gifted college athlete, Lokombo’s 2019 season at the University of Saskatchewan earned him the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s most outstanding defensive player. During that season he made 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He was also named Canada West’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, a Canada West All-Star and a U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian.

In 30 career games with the Huskies, Lokombo made 115 tackles,10 interceptions, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2017, the Abbotsford native was named the Huskies’ Rookie of the Year.