Ticats release DL Jonathan Kongbo, sign four

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have released National defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo. The news come a day after the Tiger-Cats agreed to a trade for National linebacker Jordan Williams with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Ticats traded for Kongbo just before the start of the 2023 regular season. The veteran went on to play 18 games in Hamilton, tallying 15 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles.

Before joining the Tabbies, Kongbo spent time with the BC Lions (2023) and played 26 games over two seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021), registering 28 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and four quarterback sacks.

The six-foot-five, 266-pounder from Surrey, BC was born in Kinshasa, Zaire. He suited up in three regular season games for the National Football League’s Denver Broncos (2023), registering one defensive tackle. Kongbo also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2020) and played his collegiate football at the University of Tennessee.

Hamilton also announced on Tuesday they have signed four American players, including quarterback Kevin Thomson, linebacker Jimmy Phillips Jr. and defensive linemen Adam Plant Jr. and Kelle Sanders.

Thomson, 28, suited up in one game with the BC Lions (2021-2022). The six-foot-one, 220-pound native of Auburn, WA, most recently spent time with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars after his stint with the Lions. Thomson spent his collegiate career with the Washington Huskies (2020), the Sacramento State Hornets (2016-2019) and the UNLV Rebels (2015). During his time with Sacramento State, he suited up in 27 games over three seasons (2017-2019) and registered 6,424 passing yards, 52 passing touchdowns, 1,247 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Phillips Jr., 23, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers in 2023. The six-foot-one, 232-pound native of Mesquite, TX, played 60 games over five seasons at SMU (2018-2022), registering 179 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Plant Jr., 23, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. The six-foot-five, 263-pound native of Las Vegas, NV, played 28 games over three seasons at UNLV (2020-2022), registering 139 total tackles, 15 sacks and four forced fumbles. Plant began his collegiate career at TCU, where he suited up in one game in his lone season with the Horned Frogs (2019).

Sanders, 24, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens in 2023. The six-foot-four, 246-pound native of Lacey, Washington, played 29 games over three seasons at UAB (2020-2022), registering 69 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two passes defended and one fumble recovery.